Dramatic Photos Show Landslides Wiping Out Homes After A Powerful Earthquake Rocked Japan

A powerful earthquake shook northern Japan Thursday morning, triggering landslides that destroyed homes, knocking out power to millions, and killing at least seven people, according to local news reports.

The 6.7 magnitude quake struck Hokkaido, the country's northernmost island, at 3:08 a.m. local time at a depth of 24 miles, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

More than 100 people were injured and 40 others reported missing after landslides in the town of Atsuma wiped out several houses, according to Japan's national public broadcaster NHK.



Flights and trains into the area have been suspended. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that there is potential for more earthquakes and has advised tourists visiting the area not to go out sightseeing.



Almost 3 million people have been left without power after the tremor shut down the area's largest thermal power plant, according to Japan's industry ministry. There were also warnings of danger from power lines that may have fallen in the street during the earthquake.

Twenty-five thousand self-defense troops were sent to the area after an emergency government task force was set up by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, prioritizing search and rescue.