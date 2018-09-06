BuzzFeed News

Dramatic Photos Show Landslides Wiping Out Homes After A Powerful Earthquake Rocked Japan

About 40 people were reported missing after landslides near the quake's epicenter, according to local media.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on September 5, 2018, at 11:12 p.m. ET

Posted on September 5, 2018, at 11:01 p.m. ET

A powerful earthquake shook northern Japan Thursday morning, triggering landslides that destroyed homes, knocking out power to millions, and killing at least seven people, according to local news reports.

The 6.7 magnitude quake struck Hokkaido, the country's northernmost island, at 3:08 a.m. local time at a depth of 24 miles, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

More than 100 people were injured and 40 others reported missing after landslides in the town of Atsuma wiped out several houses, according to Japan's national public broadcaster NHK.

Flights and trains into the area have been suspended. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that there is potential for more earthquakes and has advised tourists visiting the area not to go out sightseeing.

Almost 3 million people have been left without power after the tremor shut down the area's largest thermal power plant, according to Japan's industry ministry. There were also warnings of danger from power lines that may have fallen in the street during the earthquake.

Twenty-five thousand self-defense troops were sent to the area after an emergency government task force was set up by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, prioritizing search and rescue.

An aerial photo shows landslides in Atsuma, Hokkaido.
Yasushito Yakami/Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

Houses were swept from their foundations after the landslides.
Kyodo News / Reuters

Officials search for missing persons at the site of a landslide in Atsuma.
Kyodo News via AP

A building damaged by the earthquake in Abira, Hokkaido.
Masamine Kawaguchi/Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

People commute during a blackout in Sapporo, Hokkaido, following the earthquake.
Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images

A house in Atsuma, Hokkaido, is damaged by the landslides caused by the earthquake.
Jiji Press / AFP / Getty Images

Residents look at a road damaged by the earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido.
Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News via AP

An aerial photo shows houses covered in debris from landslides in Atsuma, Hokkaido.
Yasushito Yakami / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

Police search for missing persons after a landslide in Atsuma, Hokkaido.
Kyodo News / AP

Cars are stuck on a mud-covered road after the earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido.
Hiroki Yamauchi/Kyodo News via AP

This aerial photo shows the site of a landslide Atsuma, Hokkaido.
Kyodo News via AP

The road is cracked after the earthquake in Sapporo, Hokkaido.
Kotaro Numata/Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

