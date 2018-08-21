The Golden State Killer Suspect Now Faces 26 Felony Charges For Kidnappings And Murders Committed Decades Ago

Prosecutors filed additional charges for kidnapping to commit robbery against Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, on Tuesday. He now faces 26 felony charges for crimes across the state.

The suspected Golden State Killer will face additional charges for 13 kidnappings in two Northern California counties, officials announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint combining the 13 murder charges previously filed against Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, in five different counties into one case and adding 13 counts of kidnapping to commit robbery for incidents that took place in Contra Costa and Sacramento counties in the late 1970s.

The case will be prosecuted in Sacramento County, where nine of the kidnappings and two of the murders occurred.

"It is very fitting that this journey for justice that has been sought for over 40 years ends in Sacramento," Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said during a press conference announcing the decision to hold the trial in her jurisdiction. "I am proud to work with the colleagues standing with us and I look forward to ending this journey for justice."

