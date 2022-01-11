Now That Britney's Conservatorship Is Over, Her Fans Are Rallying To Free A "Star Trek" Legend With #FreeNichelle

"We're going to do whatever we can ... to make sure that there's lasting change for not just Britney, not just Nichelle, but everyone who is trapped in this corrupt system," one #FreeBritney organizer told BuzzFeed News.

Stephanie K. Baer / BuzzFeed News #FreeBritney fans and supporters of Nichelle Nichols march in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2021.

LOS ANGELES — The chants outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse were familiar, but this time they weren't talking about Britney Spears. "Free Nichelle Nichols!" "Isolation is abuse!" "Hey hey, ho ho, the conservatorship has got to go!"

On Monday afternoon, a group of just over a dozen #FreeBritney supporters and fans of Nichelle Nichols, who became a Star Trek legend for her portrayal of Nyota Uhura, marched around Stanley Mosk Courthouse to raise awareness about the 89-year-old actor's situation. Since 2018, Nichols has been living under what they believe is another abusive conservatorship that has allowed her son, Kyle Johnson, to take control of her life and finances and decide who she sees and where she lives. "We're going to do whatever we can to shed light on the issue and to make sure that there's lasting change for not just Britney, not just Nichelle but everyone who is trapped in this corrupt system," #FreeBritneyLA organizer Kevin Wu told BuzzFeed News.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Nichelle Nichols in 2017

Known for her trailblazing role as Lt. Uhura in the original series that first aired in the 1960s, Nichols is now living with dementia, a condition that has made her susceptible to exploitation, Johnson claimed in his original petition to place her under the court's supervision. But her longtime friend Angelique Fawcette, a producer and actor, has argued that Nichols was and is able to manage her affairs with help from an assistant and that Johnson is not acting in her best interests. Instead, Fawcette says Johnson moved his mother out of her Woodland Hills home to New Mexico against her will, sold her property against her wishes, and isolated her from her friends. She points to a troubling 2019 recording of Nichols screaming at Johnson to get his hands off of her and a deposition from a former conservator who raised concerns about him having control as proof that he is unfit to take care of his mother. "You're trying to get rid of me," Nichols cries at her son in the recording. "You just can't come and take people’s home and money and just say, 'Hey, it's mine. Sorry, you're old, you're almost dead anyway, so I'm taking this,'" Fawcette told BuzzFeed News. "Look at all these amazing old people who are out there doing things. They’re living the life 'til their last drop and that's really what I'm fighting for, for Nichelle."

BuzzFeed News uncovered abuse, neglect, and death across the US guardianship industry. Read our investigative series "Beyond Britney" here. During a hearing on Monday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge overruled Fawcette's objections to Johnson's final accounting report for his mother's conservatorship, which is now under the jurisdiction of a New Mexico court, finding that she did not have standing to lodge her complaints and that they did not pertain to any specific line items in the report.

CBS via Getty Images Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Fawcette and her attorney Matthew Taylor tried to argue that Johnson failed to declare Nichols' home and neighboring property as assets of the conservatorship estate and provide the necessary evidence required by state statute to sell the properties. They also alleged that Johnson may be misappropriating his mother's assets and asked for time to conduct discovery to investigate their concerns. His attorney, Jeffrey Marvan, argued that the objection regarding Nichols' home, which was sold after the conservatorship was moved out of California, should instead be raised in New Mexico, and said Johnson acted appropriately.

"He’s the only son and child," Marvan told the court via videoconference. "The conservatee’s family supports everything that my client is doing."

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Nichols and her son, Kyle Johnson, appear at Los Angeles Comic Con on Dec. 5, 2021.