Fox News Did The Bare Minimum And Finally Stopped Showing The Trump Team's Latest Election Lies

Fox News cut away from a Trump campaign press conference about postelection litigation in Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made false and unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.

"Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this," anchor Neil Cavuto told viewers soon after McEnany, who said she was speaking for the campaign in her "personal capacity," began her remarks accusing the Democratic Party of "welcoming" fraud and illegal voting.



"That's an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating," Cavuto added.

A spokesperson for the White House press office declined to comment. The Trump campaign also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



While it seemed to be a rare move for the conservative news channel, which has been described as a "mouthpiece" for the president, it came amid reports of fractures in Trump's relationship with the network. On election night, Fox News and the Associated Press called Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden with just 73% of the expected vote counted — a decision that drew the ire of Trump, his team, and supporters of the president's. (Other networks and outlets, including BuzzFeed News, have not yet projected a winner in Arizona as of Monday evening.)

The next day, Fox News anchors pushed back against McEnany, whose recent campaign appearances have raised concerns about whether she has been violating a federal law prohibiting executive branch employees from engaging in political activity as she questioned the legality of a decision allowing Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after Election Day.