Seven Officers Were Shot, One Fatally, When They Attempted To Serve A Warrant In South Carolina

One law enforcement officer was killed and six others were wounded Wednesday in South Carolina after a shooter opened fire on officers attempting to serve a search warrant.



Florence County Sheriff's Office Maj. Michael Nunn said deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence at about 4 p.m. when a suspect opened fire.

Three deputies were struck by gunfire, Nunn said, and the suspect continued to fire on officers who responded to the scene.

The suspect, who was barricaded in the home with children, was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff.

"These officers went there unknowing the firepower this suspect had," Sheriff Kenney Boone said. "They thought it was a random search warrant, but when they arrived gunfire started."



Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler confirmed that one of his officers was killed and three others were injured while responding to the incident.

