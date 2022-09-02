Feist Quit Arcade Fire's Tour Because Of The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Win Butler

A representative for Butler did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment regarding Feist's departure.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Arcade Fire said they were "very sorry to see Leslie go home," but added that they "completely understand and respect her decision."

Though some fans wrote on social media about skipping the show in Dublin, others who attended told the Irish Times they were either unaware of the allegations or put them out of mind in order to enjoy the concert. Meanwhile, radio stations in the band's home country of Canada said they would stop playing Arcade Fire's music for the time being.

The group is set to continue their tour on Friday with a show in Birmingham, England.



Feist said that since the story broke she's been trying to get her "bearings" and figure out her "responsibility in this situation," saying that the conversation around the allegations is "bigger than any rock and roll tour."

"To stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury," she wrote.

The 46-year-old Canadian musician said she could relate to the experiences reported on by Pitchfork. "We all have a story within a spectrum ranging from baseline toxic masculinity to pervasive misogyny to actually being physically, psychologically, emotionally or sexually assaulted," Feist wrote.

"There isn't a singular path to heal when you’ve endured any version of the above, nor a singular path to rehabilitate the perpetrators," she added. "It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment. I can't solve that by quitting, and I can't solve it by staying. But I can't continue."

Performing in Dublin made the decision for her, she said, writing that hearing her songs "through this lens was incongruous" with what she's worked toward throughout her career.

"I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to," she said. "And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home."