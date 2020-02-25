Duffy, The Singer Of The 2008 Hit "Mercy," Said She Was Raped, Drugged, And Held Captive For Days

Duffy, who took a hiatus from music in 2011, wrote on Instagram that she would soon be releasing an interview about the incident and how it stalled her career.

Duffy, the Welsh singer known for her 2008 hit "Mercy," spoke out Tuesday for the first time in years to tell fans her silence came after being raped, drugged, and held captive for days. "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," Duffy wrote. "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days." Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, took a hiatus from the music industry in 2011 after her second album, Endlessly, fared poorly on the charts and with sales. In the years since then, she appeared in a few films but did not release another album and hadn't posted on Instagram since October 2017, according to Wales Online.

Duffy wrote in her Instagram post that it took a long time for her to recover and that she opened up to a journalist last summer. The interview about what happened to her will be posted in the coming weeks, she said. "You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes," she said in the post. "I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke." BuzzFeed News was unable to reach representatives for Duffy on Tuesday.

The singer rose to fame after the release of her debut album, Rockferry, in 2008, which included the single "Mercy." The album was certified platinum and sold millions of copies worldwide.