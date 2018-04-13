The Woman Who Drove Her SUV Off A Seaside Cliff, Killing Her Wife And Children, Was Drunk

Five members of the Hart family were found dead in the vehicle after it plunged off a California cliff last month. Three children who remain missing are believed dead.

A view of the cliff that the Hart family SUV crashed down.

The woman who drove off a seaside cliff in Northern California last month, killing her wife and children, was drunk at the time, authorities say.

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman told BuzzFeed News on Friday that preliminary results show Jennifer Hart's blood alcohol concentration was 0.102% when her SUV plunged off the cliff, killing her, her wife, and at least three of their six adopted children.

Under California law, it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher.

Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 38, were found in their overturned SUV at the bottom of the cliff near the Pacific Coast Highway on March 26. Three of their six children, Jeremiah and Abigail, both 14, and 19-year-old Markis, were also found dead in the vehicle.

Hannah, 16, and Ciera, 12, have not been found. Nor has 15-year-old Devonte Hart, whose photo hugging a white police officer during an anti–police violence protest went viral in 2014.

Police believe all six children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.