The Teen Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder Shared How It Changed Her Life In A Touching Tribute

An image from a police body camera shows Darnella Frazier (second from the left) and other bystanders who witnessed George Floyd's death.

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded the viral video of George Floyd's murder, reflected on the impact that witnessing his final moments had on her life in a powerful post marking the anniversary of his death Tuesday.

"I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered," Frazier, now 18, wrote on Facebook. "I knew that he was in pain. I knew that he was another black man in danger with no power."

Frazier gave emotional testimony during the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck until he died. Chauvin's conviction last month was due in part to the excruciating video the teenager recorded.

On May 25, 2020, Frazier was walking to Cup Foods with her 9-year-old cousin when she saw the 46-year-old Black man begging for air and saying, "I can't breathe." She wrote that it had been "just a normal day" for her and that she was "not even prepared for what [she] was about to see."

"It changed me," Frazier said in the post. "It changed how I viewed life. It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America."