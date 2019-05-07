At Least Eight Students Have Been Injured In A School Shooting In Colorado

At least eight students were injured in a shooting at a school outside of Denver, authorities said Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to reports of shots fired at 1:53 p.m. at STEM School, a K-12 charter school in Highlands Ranch.

Local hospitals confirmed they were treating eight victims, who according to the sheriff's office were mostly or all students.

Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said two suspects were in custody, adding that officials were still going room to room to clear the scene.

Littleton Adventist Hospital was treating five patients, a spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News. Four were in serious condition and one was in fair condition.

Linda Watson, a spokesperson for Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, said the hospital was treating two juvenile victims. Both were in stable condition. Children's Hospital of Colorado was treating one patient who was in good condition at its south campus in Highlands Ranch.

"Quite a few shots were fired and police officers, sheriff's officers were on scene almost immediately," Nicholson-Kluth told reporters during a briefing, adding that deputies could still hear shots as they arrived on scene and entered the school.



The school is on lockdown, according to the Douglas County School District. All other Highlands Ranch schools were placed on lockout.

The lockout was lifted by 4 p.m. All after-school activities at Highlands Ranch schools were canceled.