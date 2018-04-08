BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Victims Of The Junior Hockey Team Bus Crash In Canada

Here Are The Victims Of The Junior Hockey Team Bus Crash In Canada

Sixteen people were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team collided with a tractor-trailer Friday. Here's what we know about them.

By Stephanie K. Baer and Talal Ansari

Stephanie K. Baer

Talal Ansari

Last updated on April 11, 2018, at 7:13 p.m. ET

Posted on April 7, 2018, at 9:54 p.m. ET

Sixteen people were killed after a bus carrying members of a junior ice hockey team crashed in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan Friday night. The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers or some 18 miles north of Tisdale. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 15 of the 29 people on the bus had died in the accident, including the driver. The other 14 passengers have been hospitalized. On Wednesday, the family of Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old had died after being injured in the crash, raising the death toll to 16. Police, family, and friends have been confirming the names of those who died in the accident. Here's what we know so far about those who were killed in the crash.
Amanda Brochu

Sixteen people were killed after a bus carrying members of a junior ice hockey team crashed in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan Friday night.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers or some 18 miles north of Tisdale.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 15 of the 29 people on the bus had died in the accident, including the driver. The other 14 passengers have been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the family of Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old had died after being injured in the crash, raising the death toll to 16.

Police, family, and friends have been confirming the names of those who died in the accident.

Here's what we know so far about those who were killed in the crash.

Darcy Haugan, 41

My big little brother, Darcy. The tears just keep coming...
@DebbiyJayneC

My big little brother, Darcy. The tears just keep coming...

@DebbiyJayneC

Darcy Haugan, the Broncos' head coach, was among those killed Friday, his sister, Deborah Carpenter, confirmed on Twitter.

He had been coaching the Broncos for about four years, Carpenter told the Globe and Mail. He was 41 years old, married, and the father of two boys.

Bud Dyck, a former player of Haugan's, told CBC News that he was "the coach everybody wanted."

"Darcy never gave up on anybody. He was always there for every one of his players, always fought for every one of his players, always had their backs. Just a guy you loved playing for. You wanted to win for him," Dyck said.

Logan Schatz, 20

RIP young man; Captain of your squad 😢 Logan Schatz 💛💚 #PrayersForHumboldt
@HockeyNightMB

RIP young man; Captain of your squad 😢 Logan Schatz 💛💚 #PrayersForHumboldt

@HockeyNightMB

Logan Schatz, the Broncos' team captain, also died in the crash, his father, Kelly Schatz, confirmed Saturday.

Kelly Schatz said his 20-year-old son had played for the Broncos for just over four years and served as the team's captain for the past two and a half years.

On Twitter, friends remembered Schatz as a great leader and kindhearted person.

Logan Schatz was one of the most kind-hearted and respectable guys I had the pleasure of knowing. A fantastic leader, a talented athlete, and an even better person. People like Schatzy don’t come around too often. Rest easy my friend
@dudsy21

Logan Schatz was one of the most kind-hearted and respectable guys I had the pleasure of knowing. A fantastic leader, a talented athlete, and an even better person. People like Schatzy don’t come around too often. Rest easy my friend

@dudsy21

Adam Herold, 16

Still in shock to hear the news that Adam Herold and 13 others have passed in this brutal tragedy. Adam was a fierce competitor, a fantastic young player, a true leader, and more importantly an amazing young man. Feel blessed to have coached you today. Gone way too soon. RIP https://t.co/PJk49D4U7o
@SchneiderB30

Still in shock to hear the news that Adam Herold and 13 others have passed in this brutal tragedy. Adam was a fierce competitor, a fantastic young player, a true leader, and more importantly an amazing young man. Feel blessed to have coached you today. Gone way too soon. RIP https://t.co/PJk49D4U7o

@SchneiderB30

Adam Herold, another player on the team and the youngest victim of Friday's crash, was among those who died, a former coach, Bret Schneider, confirmed on Twitter.

Schneider said the 16-year-old was "a fierce competitor" and "an amazing young man."

"Feel blessed to have coached you today," Schneider wrote on Twitter.

Others remembered Herold as a great guy and a generous friend.

"Many fond memories of Adam sharing his mom’s baking & taking his time to ensure everyone had some," Tammy Wagner wrote on Twitter. "A great kid from a great family."

He was "a true example of a guy that everyone wants on their team," Preston Brodziak, a former teammate, recalled. "You were the most down to earth, mature, and just all around amazing human being. It was an absolute honour to play on a team with you."

Jaxon Joseph, 20

We are extremely saddened to hear that former Eagle Jaxon Joseph has passed away in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident. Jaxon was a member of our team in the 2015-16 season. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/POtRTQFrrx
@SurreyEagles

We are extremely saddened to hear that former Eagle Jaxon Joseph has passed away in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident. Jaxon was a member of our team in the 2015-16 season. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/POtRTQFrrx

@SurreyEagles

Twenty-year-old Jaxon Joseph was another player who died in the crash, according to his former team, the Surrey Eagles.

Originally from Edmonton, in the Canadian province of Alberta, Joseph had previously played for the Eagles, a junior hockey team in British Columbia, CBC News reported. "Something particular about Jaxon was that he had a particular smile. He lit up the room," Blaine Neufeld, the Eagles' general manager, told CBC News.

"His positivity, his excitement, his energy, his work ethic brought a positive energy and experience to the guys," Neufeld said.

Stephen Wack, 21

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Wolverine defenceman Stephen Wack. Our condolences are with his family and everyone else affected by this awful tragedy. Please consider a donation to help the families. #HumboldtStrong #PrayersForHumbolt https://t.co/SXd3WAY2VT https://t.co/mb7Z4XOgVx
@WolverinesJrA

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Wolverine defenceman Stephen Wack. Our condolences are with his family and everyone else affected by this awful tragedy. Please consider a donation to help the families. #HumboldtStrong #PrayersForHumbolt https://t.co/SXd3WAY2VT https://t.co/mb7Z4XOgVx

@WolverinesJrA

Stephen Wack, 21, was among those who died, according to his former team, the Whitecourt Wolverines.

Wack grew up in Alberta and joined the Broncos in 2016 after a season with the Wolverines, the Edmonton Journal reported.

Friends remembered him for his down-to-earth nature, loyalty, and bright smile.

“He just radiated joy,” his friend Josh Perrott told the Journal. “Most people that knew Stephen well knew how much he cared and how much of a difference-maker he was in the community. The hole he’s going to leave is going to leave is going to be so big.”

In a post on Facebook, his cousin Alicia Wack described Stephen as one of the most loving people she's ever known.

"No matter where in the world he was, he never forgot to call me on my birthday," Alicia Wack wrote. "On Easter when he couldn’t be with us because he was with the team, he made sure to FaceTime us all."

Tyler Bieber, 29

Tyler Bieber, a reporter with Humboldt’s CHBO radio who was the Broncos&#x27; play-by-play announcer, was also killed in the crash, his mother confirmed Saturday.Marilyn Hay said her son was well-known in the local sports community. In addition to being a commentator and a journalist, Bieber, 29, was a mentor and a coach, she said. “My son was one amazing man,” Hay told the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. “He would get up at 5:30 every morning and go to work, but his day didn’t stop there. After, he would volunteer with the high school kids — teaching them basketball, football, he taught the girls flag football — he had a real passion for that.”Erik Swar, a sports announcer who said he was a former colleague of Bieber&#x27;s, wrote on Twitter that &quot;you could feel his passion and love for sports.&quot;
Tyler Bieber, a reporter with Humboldt’s CHBO radio who was the Broncos' play-by-play announcer, was also killed in the crash, his mother confirmed Saturday.

Marilyn Hay said her son was well-known in the local sports community. In addition to being a commentator and a journalist, Bieber, 29, was a mentor and a coach, she said.

“My son was one amazing man,” Hay told the Saskatoon StarPhoenix. “He would get up at 5:30 every morning and go to work, but his day didn’t stop there. After, he would volunteer with the high school kids — teaching them basketball, football, he taught the girls flag football — he had a real passion for that.”

Erik Swar, a sports announcer who said he was a former colleague of Bieber's, wrote on Twitter that "you could feel his passion and love for sports."

Logan Hunter, 18

Logan Hunter, a St. Albert native, died in the bus crash, his former team, the St. Albert Raiders, confirmed.Hunter, 18, began playing with the Humboldt team last year, according to the Edmonton Journal.Kevin Porter, president of the St. Albert Raiders club, said Hunter had a “great sense of humour, always had a smile on his face,” the Edmonton Journal reported.In a Facebook post, the Precision Goalie Institute wrote that Hunter "was the kind of young man we all would be proud to call a son, brother, cousin, teammate and friend."

Facebook

Logan Hunter, a St. Albert native, died in the bus crash, his former team, the St. Albert Raiders, confirmed.

Hunter, 18, began playing with the Humboldt team last year, according to the Edmonton Journal.

Kevin Porter, president of the St. Albert Raiders club, said Hunter had a “great sense of humour, always had a smile on his face,” the Edmonton Journal reported.

In a Facebook post, the Precision Goalie Institute wrote that Hunter "was the kind of young man we all would be proud to call a son, brother, cousin, teammate and friend."

Conner Lukan, 21

A former teammate of Broncos player Conner Lukan confirmed that the 21-year-old was also one of the victims in the bus crash. Lukan, of Slave Lake, in northern Alberta, joined the Broncos this season after playing with the Spruce Grove Saints, another junior hockey team.“He came and worked hard every day and he had that quiet sense of humour about him,” former Saints coach Jason McKee told the Edmonton Journal.Another former coach, Kelvin Cech, wrote on Twitter that Lukan was a &quot;fierce competitor who backed down to no one.&quot;&quot;He was also hilarious, thoughtful, and adored by his teammates,&quot; Cech said. I’m proud I got to coach him for just a few short months. Rest easy Conner.&quot;
A former teammate of Broncos player Conner Lukan confirmed that the 21-year-old was also one of the victims in the bus crash.

Lukan, of Slave Lake, in northern Alberta, joined the Broncos this season after playing with the Spruce Grove Saints, another junior hockey team.

“He came and worked hard every day and he had that quiet sense of humour about him,” former Saints coach Jason McKee told the Edmonton Journal.

Another former coach, Kelvin Cech, wrote on Twitter that Lukan was a "fierce competitor who backed down to no one."

"He was also hilarious, thoughtful, and adored by his teammates," Cech said. I’m proud I got to coach him for just a few short months. Rest easy Conner."

Parker Tobin, 18

Parker Tobin, whose parents are from Newfoundland, was initially listed as one of the survivors of the #humboldt bus crash. • • On Monday, the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatchewan reported that Tobin had been killed. He and Xavier Labelle had … https://t.co/pkI6XGMHrd https://t.co/NSUK3Anh4K
@CBCNL

Parker Tobin, whose parents are from Newfoundland, was initially listed as one of the survivors of the #humboldt bus crash. • • On Monday, the Office of the Chief Coroner in Saskatchewan reported that Tobin had been killed. He and Xavier Labelle had … https://t.co/pkI6XGMHrd https://t.co/NSUK3Anh4K

After confusion from officials, 18-year-old Parker Tobin was named as a victim of Friday's crash, Saskatchewan's Justice Ministry announced on Monday.

Tobin was originally listed as a player who had survived the crash by the Office of the Chief Coroner. "The Office of the Coroner apologizes for the misidentification and any confusion created by it," a statement read.

Mark Cross, 27

We are devastated that one of our own passed away in the horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark's family and friends in this very difficult time. #HumboldtStrong #foreveralion https://t.co/YxOl3mJakD https://t.co/Cc3dBMB4T3
@yorkulions

We are devastated that one of our own passed away in the horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan on Friday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark's family and friends in this very difficult time. #HumboldtStrong #foreveralion https://t.co/YxOl3mJakD https://t.co/Cc3dBMB4T3

@yorkulions

An assistant coach for the team, Mark Cross, also died in the crash, a hockey team he played for in college, the Lions of York University, confirmed in a press release.

"Mark was exceptional young man, an assistant captain during his time at York and the team MVP in his fifth and final season in 2015-16," said Lions men's hockey head coach Russ Herrington.

"He was a ferocious competitor who had a vibrant approach to life. There was no one in the room that commanded more respect than Mark. To say we were proud that he was giving back by becoming a coach would be an understatement. Mark was in his element in the hockey arena and I could think of no better mentor for junior hockey players to have than Mark Cross. He has been taken away from us much, much too soon," Herrington added.

Cross "was one of those people that just made you feel safe and brought a special spark when you were in his presence," his cousin, Graeme Cross, shared on Facebook. "He made you want to be a better person just by being around him. Saying you will greatly missed just isn't enough."

Evan Thomas, 18

Broncos winger Evan Thomas was devoted to hockey https://t.co/as9OJvjxQZ
@TheStarPhoenix

Broncos winger Evan Thomas was devoted to hockey https://t.co/as9OJvjxQZ

@TheStarPhoenix

Evan Thomas, an 18-year-old who played right wing on the team, also died in the crash.

He was remembered by a neighbor as an "excellent" player who came from a hockey family. His father, Scott Thomas, used to play for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Brody Hinz, 18

Humboldt Broncos statistician Brody Hinz was 'an amazing young man' https://t.co/bcm6ibFjaF
@TheStarPhoenix

Humboldt Broncos statistician Brody Hinz was 'an amazing young man' https://t.co/bcm6ibFjaF

@TheStarPhoenix

A volunteer statistician, Brody Hinz, was also among the victims.

Kevin Garinger, the Humboldt Broncos' president, remembered Hinz as an "amazing young man" who had an "amazing mind for stats," the Saskatoon StarPhoenix reported.

“Anything the coaching staff needed, he was willing to help. … If that was in his capacity to do, he would do it. He gave his heart and soul to the organization,” Garinger said.

Hinz had been working as an intern at Humboldt's 105.7 Bolt FM, where he was being mentored by Tyler Bieber, another victim of Friday's crash, Golden West Radio president Lydon Frieson said in statement.

"Brody had recently joined our Golden West family, mentored by Tyler and the Bolt FM team,'' Frieson wrote. "Tragedy has hit our community and it reaches into every corner of life in Humboldt."

Glen Doerksen

Glen Doerksen, the bus driver who died in the tragic collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus on a Saskatchewan highway, is being remembered as a family man who was always quick to smile and tell a story https://t.co/YFYN9VjvT7 https://t.co/FGv3IyrLqg
@TheStarPhoenix

Glen Doerksen, the bus driver who died in the tragic collision involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus on a Saskatchewan highway, is being remembered as a family man who was always quick to smile and tell a story https://t.co/YFYN9VjvT7 https://t.co/FGv3IyrLqg

@TheStarPhoenix

Glen Doerksen, the bus driver who was transporting the Broncos, also died in the crash.

The Kinistino Tigers, another team that Doerksen drove, said in a Facebook post that they would go on game trips with him on "horrible highways due to winter storms" and "trusted him with our lives."

"We will never forget the smile on your face as we left Allan after winning the Championship and got you to give 'two honks for the Cup.' Tonight Glen, we give two honks for you. Rest easy Sir," the post read.

Jacob Leicht, 18

Jacob Leicht, a former @PA_Mintos player, tragically died in the bus accident. We only got one season with Jacob but even though he was small in stature, he was monstrous in heart. Jacob had tremendous character and was a great advocate. We were proud to have you as a Minto 💚💛 https://t.co/DX9PpgoLKI
@tpellerin55

Jacob Leicht, a former @PA_Mintos player, tragically died in the bus accident. We only got one season with Jacob but even though he was small in stature, he was monstrous in heart. Jacob had tremendous character and was a great advocate. We were proud to have you as a Minto 💚💛 https://t.co/DX9PpgoLKI

@tpellerin55

Jacob Leicht, an 18-year-old left winger on the team, also died in the crash, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix reported.

“Words fail when I wish to express the sadness that I carry in my heart. Heaven gained a beautiful soul today, I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss," Tanya Leicht, a relative, wrote on Facebook.

"Your laughter was so contagious and you had a smile that lit up any room," Cassidy Tolley said of Leicht. "You weren’t just family, you were genuinely one of my favourite people and someone I could always count on at all hours of the day and night. ... Heaven gained so many beautiful people yesterday, may you all rest easy."

Logan Boulet, 21

Toby Boulet

On Sunday, the family of Logan Boulet told the Global News that they had taken the 21-year-old off life support and would donate his organs to help give "new hope to at least six different people."

"Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero," his father, Toby Boulet, said in a statement.

Dayna Brons, 25

Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, died as a result of her injuries Wednesday afternoon, her family confirmed.&quot;She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her,&quot; the family said in a statement. &quot;Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport.&quot;The 25-year-old Lake Lenore native was &quot;extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family,&quot; the statement added.Brons earned a degree in kinesiology and health studies from the University of Regina and had an advanced certificate in athletic therapy from Mount Royal University in Calgary, according to the Edmonton Journal. She reportedly grew up watching the Broncos and became an athletic therapist because of her love for the game.“I grew up playing different sports, I really loved to play the game and I just loved being active so it was suggested to me to be an athletic therapist,” she said in a 2016 interview with Discover Humboldt after joining the Broncos, according to the Journal.
Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, died as a result of her injuries Wednesday afternoon, her family confirmed.

"She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her," the family said in a statement. "Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport."

The 25-year-old Lake Lenore native was "extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family," the statement added.

Brons earned a degree in kinesiology and health studies from the University of Regina and had an advanced certificate in athletic therapy from Mount Royal University in Calgary, according to the Edmonton Journal. She reportedly grew up watching the Broncos and became an athletic therapist because of her love for the game.

“I grew up playing different sports, I really loved to play the game and I just loved being active so it was suggested to me to be an athletic therapist,” she said in a 2016 interview with Discover Humboldt after joining the Broncos, according to the Journal.

A Bus Carrying Members Of A Junior Canadian Hockey Team Crashed, Killing 15

CORRECTION

The entry for Xavier Labelle, who was misidentified by the coroner’s office as having died in the crash, has been removed from this post. He is injured, but alive. Parker Tobin, who was initially listed as one of the survivors of the crash, was killed.