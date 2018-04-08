Here Are The Victims Of The Junior Hockey Team Bus Crash In Canada

Amanda Brochu

Sixteen people were killed after a bus carrying members of a junior ice hockey team crashed in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan Friday night.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at around 5 p.m., 30 kilometers or some 18 miles north of Tisdale.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that 15 of the 29 people on the bus had died in the accident, including the driver. The other 14 passengers have been hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the family of Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist for the Broncos, confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old had died after being injured in the crash, raising the death toll to 16.

Police, family, and friends have been confirming the names of those who died in the accident.

Here's what we know so far about those who were killed in the crash.