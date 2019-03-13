California's Governor Will Halt State Executions, Granting A Reprieve To More Than 700 Prisoners

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to announce Wednesday a moratorium on executions in the state, granting a reprieve for more than 700 inmates waiting on the largest death row in the country.

"The intentional killing of another person is wrong. And as governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual," Newsom plans to say Wednesday, according to prepared remarks.

Newsom is expected to sign an executive order that will put in place a moratorium on capital punishment in California, withdraw the state's lethal injection protocol, and shut down the execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison.

The order does not allow for the release of any inmates or change their sentences, according to a source within the administration.

California hasn't executed a prisoner since 2006. There are currently 737 people on death row, the largest such population in the country, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Newsom planned to argue that capital punishment disproportionately affects people of color, is costly, and ineffective.

"Our death penalty system has been — by any measure — a failure," Newsom plans to say. "It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation."

Californians have long been been divided on the issue. Voters have struck down initiatives to repeal the death penalty on multiple occasions. A proposition in 2016 was defeated with about 53% against and nearly 47% in favor.

The state has executed only 13 people since it brought back the death penalty in the 1970s.