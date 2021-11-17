Britney Spears Said The Free Britney Movement “Saved Her Life” In An Emotional Instagram Video

"It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference, and I’m grateful for that, you know," she said. "It’s nice. It’s really nice."

The 39-year-old pop star listed off some of the very normal things she's been able to experience now that her conservatorship is over, like having the keys to her car, "owning an ATM card," "seeing cash for the first time," and spending her own money to buy things like candles.

"It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in," Spears said in a video posted to her Instagram. "So I’m just grateful honestly for each day."

Britney Spears spoke about what it's like to finally be free from her conservatorship in a video posted Tuesday, days after a judge terminated the legal arrangement that allowed her father and his team to control her affairs for nearly 14 years.

After describing the conservatorship as "abusive" during comments in court in June, Spears has posted more frequently about her feelings and thanked the #FreeBritney movement for shining a light on her situation. But, aside from her testimony in court, Spears hasn't previously spoken so candidly about the legal arrangement or what she plans to do with her life.

In the caption, she hinted that she wanted to someday tell all.

"I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!!" she wrote. (A representative for Oprah didn't immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' questions if an interview was in the works.)

Spears also made clear that while the conservatorship had controlled her, she was ready to take back her life. She said she'd like her experiences to help others.

"I’m not here to be a victim," she said, speaking directly to the camera. "I lived with victims my whole life as a child that's why I got out of my house, and I worked for 20 years and worked my ass off."

"I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses," Spears continued. "I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people. So hopefully my little story, hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

She then went on to thank the #FreeBritney movement, saying, "I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100%."

The fans who rallied for her on social media and at protests helped give her back her voice, she added.

"My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything," she said. "You gave it awareness to all of them."

