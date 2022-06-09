Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Was Arrested After Crashing Her Wedding And Posting Footage From Her Home To Instagram Live

Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander has been arrested after apparently crashing her wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, told BuzzFeed News that Alexander has been taken into custody. Rosengart, who has been representing the pop star in proceedings over her now-defunct conservatorship, expressed thanks to "the good work and fast response" of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"I look forward to working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rosengart said.



Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson said deputies responded to a call of a trespasser at 2:07 p.m. Henderson confirmed that Alexander, 40, was arrested, saying he was booked on an out-of-county warrant.

"We have not arrested him for trespassing at this time," Henderson told BuzzFeed News. "That part is still under investigation."

He declined to confirm the name of the purported trespasser. But an Instagram live video shared online by fans who rallied to #FreeBritney from her conservatorship showed Alexander making his way into Spears' Italian-style mansion.

The footage showed an elaborate archway of roses set in front of rows of seating in an enclosed area.