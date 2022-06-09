Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Was Arrested After Crashing Her Wedding And Posting Footage From Her Home To Instagram Live
Sources close to Spears confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the wedding is going forward despite the intrusion.
Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander has been arrested after apparently crashing her wedding at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Thursday.
Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, told BuzzFeed News that Alexander has been taken into custody. Rosengart, who has been representing the pop star in proceedings over her now-defunct conservatorship, expressed thanks to "the good work and fast response" of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
"I look forward to working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Rosengart said.
Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Cameron Henderson said deputies responded to a call of a trespasser at 2:07 p.m. Henderson confirmed that Alexander, 40, was arrested, saying he was booked on an out-of-county warrant.
"We have not arrested him for trespassing at this time," Henderson told BuzzFeed News. "That part is still under investigation."
He declined to confirm the name of the purported trespasser. But an Instagram live video shared online by fans who rallied to #FreeBritney from her conservatorship showed Alexander making his way into Spears' Italian-style mansion.
The footage showed an elaborate archway of roses set in front of rows of seating in an enclosed area.
Alexander was briefly married to the pop star in 2004. Spears, who was freed from her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November, became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari last year.
In an Instagram story, Spears' assistant Vicky T appeared to address the incident, saying that while she was not in Thousand Oaks, she could confirm that "everyone is safe."
"Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much," she wrote. "You are blessings. Thank you."
Thursday's incident comes after Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears, had reportedly showed up at her mom Lynne Spears' home in Louisiana earlier this year. Page Six reported in January that Alexander talked about his plans to also visit Spears' childhood home in an Instagram live video.
In recent posts, Alexander has suggested that there is some kind of conspiracy around Spears, saying in at least one Instagram video post earlier on Thursday, "I think we need to follow some money trails." He also recently posted about the conspiracy around the death of Jeffrey Epstein, and in another post, tagged podcaster Joe Rogan and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Alexander was sentenced to probation in January after pleading guilty to misdemeanor stalking in Tennessee, according to TMZ. Last year, he was also arrested at the Nashville airport after reportedly trying to skip the line at TSA.