A 10-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot In The Neck At A High School Football Game Has Died

"Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss. However, his spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement .

Micah "Dew" Tennant was airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after being shot in the neck during the attack at Pleasantville High School. He died Wednesday.

A 10-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game on Friday has died, and the alleged shooter has been charged with murder.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, allegedly opened fire during the football game, injuring Micah and two others. Wyatt was arrested near the scene and charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges.



As a result of Micah's death, Tyner said one of those attempted murder charges has been upgraded to murder.

Officials said the shooting was a targeted attack against one of the three victims, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah. The third victim, a 15-year-old, was treated for a graze wound and released from the hospital Friday night.

Abdullah was taken into custody at the hospital and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon, officials said. Four other men were arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

"We are all devastated by the news of Micah Tennant's passing," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "No child deserves to have their promising life cut short, especially by indiscriminate and senseless gun violence. No parent deserves to bury their child."

Late Tuesday night, Micah's mother, Angela Tennant, thanked people for their support in a Facebook post.

"Everyday I talk in his ear and say 🗣DEW YOU’RE SO LOVED & FAMOUS 💙," she wrote.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Tennant family.

