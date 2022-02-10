Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Was Head Trauma, His Family Said

Bob Saget's cause of death was determined to be head trauma, his family announced Wednesday.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Saget's family said authorities have determined that the fatal injury was likely from hitting his head, and that drugs and alcohol were not factors in his death.



“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family said.

The 65-year-old Full House star died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 in a hotel room in Florida where he was traveling for a stand-up comedy tour. At the time, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

The county medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment Wednesday.

In their statement, Saget's family said they wanted his fans to hear the news about the cause of his death "directly" from them.



"In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the Saget family said. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Earlier on Wednesday, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a video on Instagram showing the two of them eating out at various restaurants to mark one month since his death.

"Bob truly lived life to its fullest," Rizzo wrote in the post. "He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me 'look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.' And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world."

She said their "happy place" was a restaurant, the bar at a hotel lobby, and their home kitchen where she would "try out a new creation on him."

"Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy," Rizzo said. "I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this."