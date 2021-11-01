 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Women Handball Players Will Be Allowed To Wear Shorts Instead Of Bikini Bottoms After A Team Protested The Rule

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Women Handball Players Will Be Allowed To Wear Shorts Instead Of Bikini Bottoms After A Team Protested The Rule

The change comes months after the Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined for wearing shorts in protest of the bikini bottom rule.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Picture of Stephanie K. Baer Stephanie K. Baer BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2021, at 2:12 p.m. ET

Ilnar Tukhbatov/Epsilon / Getty Images

Norway's Aardahl Maren Nyland plays a shot during the 2018 Women's Beach Handball World Cup in Kazan, Russia.

The International Handball Federation will no longer require women to wear bikini bottoms after the Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined over the summer for wearing shorts in protest of the rule.

The federation abandoned the sexist requirement in its updated rules handbook published on Oct. 3. The new rules state that women athletes "must wear short tight pants with a close fit."

A spokesperson for the federation did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment on Monday regarding the reason for the change. It comes after the Norwegian players were fined 150 euros each for wearing "improper clothing" at the European championships in July.

At the time, the IHF's rules stated that while men could wear shorts, women were required to wear bikini bottoms. Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio told the New York Times that Norway had complained about the bikini bottom requirement since 2006 but the federation had done nothing about it.

In an interview with NBC News Monday, Lio said the change was "both a real and symbolic step" toward fighting gender inequality in handball.

"I think it’s good for the game, but first of all, it’s good for the women, and it’s good for how we treat each other in sports," he said.

The new rules will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, the handbook said.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.