A Judge Just Stopped A New York Pizza Delivery Man From Getting Deported

Pablo Villavicencio, who was taken into ICE custody after delivering a pizza to a military base in New York, was expected to be deported as soon as Monday morning.

A New York pizza delivery man who was arrested and turned over to immigration officials was given a temporary reprieve from deportation Saturday when a judge granted an emergency petition to stay his removal from the US.

Pablo Villavicencio was expected to be deported to Ecuador, his home country, as soon as Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Legal Aid Society, which filed the petition on Villavicencio's behalf Saturday morning.

The father of two was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Manhattan on June 1 after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton military base in Brooklyn. Staff at the base asked him for identification, and when he couldn't provide it, they called ICE.

In an order issued Saturday evening, US District Judge Alison J. Nathan said federal officials must file documents to show why a temporary preliminary injunction should not be granted in favor of Villavicencio, who remains in ICE custody.

The matter will be heard in court on July 20, according to court documents.

