Here Are The Nominations For The 2021 Grammy Awards
Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed her first Grammy nods ever. The two also shared three nominations for their "Savage" remix.
Record of the Year
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
"Circles," Post Malone
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"I Can't Breathe," H.E.R.
"If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
"Cardigan," Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song
"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
"The Bones," Maren Morris
"Crowded Table," the Highwomen
"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress
"Some People Do," Old Dominion
Best R&B Performance
"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King
Best Rap Song
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"The Box," Roddy Ricch
"Laugh Now, Cry Later," Drake feat. Lil Durk
"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Best Rock Performance
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," Haim
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
Fuck Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best Alternative Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
The full list of nominees can be found here. The winners will be announced at the Grammys ceremony on Jan. 31.
