Here Are The Nominations For The 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed her first Grammy nods ever. The two also shared three nominations for their "Savage" remix.

Record of the Year

Joel C Ryan / AP

"Black Parade," Beyoncé "Colors," Black Pumas "Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch "Say So," Doja Cat "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa "Circles," Post Malone "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Album of the Year

JC Olivera / Getty Images From left: Este Haim, Danielle Haim, and Alana Haim.

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas Everyday Life, Coldplay Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier Women in Music Pt. III, Haim Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone Folklore, Taylor Swift Song of the Year

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

"Black Parade," Beyoncé "The Box," Roddy Ricch "Cardigan," Taylor Swift "Circles," Post Malone "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish "I Can't Breathe," H.E.R. "If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels Best New Artist

ABC via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion

Ingrid Andress Phoebe Bridgers Chika Noah Cyrus D Smoke Doja Cat Kaytranada Megan Thee Stallion Best Pop Solo Performance

Jim Dyson / Redferns

"Yummy," Justin Bieber "Say So," Doja Cat "Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish "Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa "Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles "Cardigan," Taylor Swift Best Pop Vocal Album

Drew Angerer / Getty Images Lady Gaga

Changes, Justin Bieber Chromatica, Lady Gaga Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift Best Rap Album

BMH/Central City Productions / Getty Images D Smoke

Black Habits, D Smoke Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica King's Disease, Nas The Allegory, Royce da 5'9" Best Country Album

John Shearer / CMT2020 / Getty Images for CMT Ingrid Andress

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde Best Country Song

Jason Kempin / Getty Images From left: Geoff Sprung, Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, and Whit Sellers of Old Dominion.

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert "The Bones," Maren Morris "Crowded Table," the Highwomen "More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress "Some People Do," Old Dominion Best R&B Performance

CBS via Getty Images Brittany Howard

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend "Black Parade," Beyoncé "All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign "Goat Head," Brittany Howard "See Me," Emily King Best Rap Song

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Roddy Ricch

"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby "The Box," Roddy Ricch "Laugh Now, Cry Later," Drake feat. Lil Durk "Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch "Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Best Rock Performance

Rich Fury / Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers

"Shameika," Fiona Apple "Not," Big Thief

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps," Haim "Stay High," Brittany Howard

"Daylight," Grace Potter Best Progressive R&B Album

2020HHA / Getty Images Jhené Aiko

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle Free Nationals, Free Nationals Fuck Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper It Is What It Is, Thundercat Best Alternative Album

Gary Miller / Getty Images Fiona Apple

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy "Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

"Dynamite," BTS "Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande "Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Kevin Mazur / BBMA2020 / Getty Images Bad Bunny