Here Are The Nominations For The 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé leads with nine nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed her first Grammy nods ever. The two also shared three nominations for their "Savage" remix.

By Stephanie K. Baer

Posted on November 24, 2020, at 2:55 p.m. ET

Record of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Circles," Post Malone

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

"Circles," Post Malone

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"I Can't Breathe," H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending," JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"The Bones," Maren Morris

"Crowded Table," the Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do," Old Dominion

Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia and Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head," Brittany Howard

"See Me," Emily King

Best Rap Song

"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby

"The Box," Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later," Drake feat. Lil Durk

"Rockstar," DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika," Fiona Apple

"Not," Big Thief

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps," Haim

"Stay High," Brittany Howard

"Daylight," Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

Fuck Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best Alternative Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Tainy

"Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

"Dynamite," BTS

"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

The full list of nominees can be found here. The winners will be announced at the Grammys ceremony on Jan. 31.

