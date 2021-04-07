Stop Freaking Out: You Probably Already Have Some Type Of Vaccine Passport

A vaccination booklet, issued by the World Health Organization, already required for some international travel.

On Monday, TV personality Dr. Drew tweeted his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine passports, saying, “These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally. Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?”



On Tuesday, he walked it back — but to thousands of people on Twitter, it seemed like a good question.

It is not.

While vaccine passports have emerged as the latest flashpoint in the COVID-19 pandemic, most people already have some form of documentation verifying they've been vaccinated against certain diseases. And many public health experts say such proof will be key to getting life back to normal while preventing future COVID-19 outbreaks.

“People have suffered for over a year, and they want their lives back,” Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University, told BuzzFeed News. “They want to go to restaurants, see movies, travel to see their loved ones, and return to the workplace. Vaccine passports offer a pathway to a more rapid and safer return to normal life.”

As vaccines become more widely distributed, the prospect of COVID-19 vaccine passports is becoming a reality for many people. The European Union is likely to launch them in June. Israel, which leads major nations in vaccines administered so far, has already introduced one. China has one too. The UK is debating its own version. New York state has introduced a voluntary “Excelsior Pass” that shows proof of vaccination or a negative test for access to sporting events, music venues, and businesses. At least eight major airlines are working on a version of a coronavirus passport, as is Walmart.

More than 64 million people, or nearly one in five Americans, have completed COVID-19 vaccinations so far.

But the federal government — including Anthony Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — has so far made clear it won’t lead efforts to produce a national vaccine passport. Instead, it is working to corral the more than a dozen versions being developed in the private sector.



Many Republican leaders have balked at such measures, suggesting they would constitute a governmental overreach. On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning the use of COVID-19 vaccination passports in the state. On Sunday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told CNN that he also opposed them. On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined in.

“The passport is a good idea,” Howard Markel, a pediatrician and medical historian, told BuzzFeed News. “How it has become politicized is very disturbing and difficult for people in public health to understand.”

That politicization has had a real impact. A recent poll found that only 50% of US residents would support a voluntary document that verifies vaccination.