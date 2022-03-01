Apple Halted Product Sales In Russia And Booted RT News And Sputnik News From App Store

Apple announced sweeping changes on Tuesday that will limit the use of its services by Russian citizens and the Russian government.

In a statement, the company said it has “paused all product sales in Russia,” and that its payment platform Apple Pay has been “limited.” Earlier this week, Apple confirmed that it no longer supports Russian bank Novikombank, and Russian citizens have reported issues using the service to pay for items while overseas.

The company also announced that Kremlin-controlled news outlets RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available on the App Store outside of Russia. Facebook also announced on Tuesday that it has ceased recommending Russian state media worldwide.

In addition to these restrictions, Apple has also disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps inside of Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”

“We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking,” the company said. "We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

