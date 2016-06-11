Zayn Malik Canceled A London Show At The Last Minute Due To Anxiety The 23-year-old star said he was suffering from the "worst anxiety of my career." Twitter

Rich Fury / AP

Zayn Malik pulled out of a London performance at the last minute on Saturday, saying he was suffering from "the worst anxiety of [his] career." The former One Direction star was set to perform at the annual Capital Summertime Ball Saturday, but then announced on Twitter that he wasn't able to go through with the show. "Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me," the 23-year-old singer wrote. "With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career."

Organizers for the annual concert also sent out a message, stating they were "gutted" he would not perform "due to illness."

"We know you're with us in wishing him better," the statement read. A representative for Malik told BuzzFeed News in an email they had no further comment at the moment regarding his condition, or the show's sudden cancellation.

John Salangsang / AP

"We're very sorry we've just been told that due to an illness Zayn will not be performing at today's show," a statement sent out by The Mirror read. "We know everyone's already had a great day and enjoyed the 19 other huge artists' performances but of course we're all gutted that Zayn's had to pull out tonight at the last minute."

Malik apologized to fans and wrote that he would "do [his] best to make this up to everybody [he] let down today." "I know those who suffer anxiety will understand and I hope those who don't can empathise with my situation," he wrote.