This Woman Was Fired After A Video Showed Her Blocking A Black Man From Entering His Apartment Building

A woman in St. Louis, Missouri, has been fired from her job after a video showed her blocking a black man from entering his own apartment building, and then following him four floors upstairs to his unit.

In three videos posted to Facebook by the man, D’Arreion Toles, a woman is first seen blocking Toles’ entry into the downtown residential building. When he asks her to “please move, ma’am,” she demands to know if he is a resident.

The uncomfortable exchange continues for several minutes, with the woman asking Toles for his unit number and to see his key fob for the building. The videos have been shared more than 134,000 times since they were posted online Saturday.

“I’m uncomfortable,” she said, explaining why she continued to block his way.

“OK, you can be uncomfortable,” Toles answers. “That’s your discretion. You’re uncomfortable because of you.”

The woman is then seen following Toles in the building and trying to block his way into the elevator. Once inside, she follows him to his floor while continuing to ask to see his keys. “I want to see who you’re going to see,” she tells him.

“So no, you’re following me?” Toles asks.

“Yes,” she said. “Because I would like to know whose friends, and why you’re here.”

“Because I live here,” Toles said.

Leading her dog on a leash, the woman continues to follow Toles up to the moment that he unlocks the door to the unit where he lives. She then, apparently convinced that he is, in fact, a resident, tells Toles she’d like to meet him, “because you’re a neighbor.”

“You didn’t start off from good, ma’am,” Toles answers. “I don’t want no dealings with you.”