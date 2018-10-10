A White Woman Followed And Called The Police On A Black Man Babysitting Two White Kids

Lewis and some of the children he mentors at his program, Inspired by Lewis.

Corey Lewis was babysitting Sunday, finishing up lunch with his two charges at Subway, when he says a white woman harassed and followed him, and then called the police — all because he was black and the children he was with were white.

Lewis, 27, runs a youth mentorship program in Marietta, Georgia, and was watching the children of David Parker and Dana Mango that afternoon. Their 6-year-old son attends Lewis's after-school program, Inspired by Lewis, the parents told CBS 46.

As they were finishing their sandwiches outside Subway, which is located in a Walmart in Marietta, Lewis said, the woman came up to his car to ask "if the kids were alright." The young girl was already in the backseat and they were waiting for her little brother to finish up his food so he wouldn't get crumbs in the car, Lewis explained to BuzzFeed News Tuesday night.

"I was taken aback and responded, 'Why wouldn't they be?'" Lewis said. "She told me 'it looked weird,' and I was like, 'They're fine.'"

The woman left, circled the parking lot, and then returned to Lewis's blue Honda Accord.

"She then asked if the little girl could get out of the car so she could ask her if she knew who I was," he went on. "And I said no and she got upset and threatened to take down my license plate and call the cops. I said OK and she drove off."

The little boy finished his sandwich and the three then drove across the street to get gas. The woman, Lewis said, tailed their car and again parked nearby.

In disbelief, the youth mentor went on Facebook Live to record the incident, capturing her car idling near them.

"She asked to see the little girl that I am with so she can ask her if she knows who I am," he narrated on Facebook Live. "All because I got two kids in the backseat who do not look like me... It's crazy. It's 2018 and this is what I have to deal with. I can't go out with two kids who don't look like me without it being weird."