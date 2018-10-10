A White Woman Followed And Called The Police On A Black Man Babysitting Two White Kids
"It's 2018 and this is what I have to deal with. I can't go out with two kids who don't look like me without it being weird," Corey Lewis said.
Corey Lewis was babysitting Sunday, finishing up lunch with his two charges at Subway, when he says a white woman harassed and followed him, and then called the police — all because he was black and the children he was with were white.
Lewis, 27, runs a youth mentorship program in Marietta, Georgia, and was watching the children of David Parker and Dana Mango that afternoon. Their 6-year-old son attends Lewis's after-school program, Inspired by Lewis, the parents told CBS 46.
As they were finishing their sandwiches outside Subway, which is located in a Walmart in Marietta, Lewis said, the woman came up to his car to ask "if the kids were alright." The young girl was already in the backseat and they were waiting for her little brother to finish up his food so he wouldn't get crumbs in the car, Lewis explained to BuzzFeed News Tuesday night.
"I was taken aback and responded, 'Why wouldn't they be?'" Lewis said. "She told me 'it looked weird,' and I was like, 'They're fine.'"
The woman left, circled the parking lot, and then returned to Lewis's blue Honda Accord.
"She then asked if the little girl could get out of the car so she could ask her if she knew who I was," he went on. "And I said no and she got upset and threatened to take down my license plate and call the cops. I said OK and she drove off."
The little boy finished his sandwich and the three then drove across the street to get gas. The woman, Lewis said, tailed their car and again parked nearby.
In disbelief, the youth mentor went on Facebook Live to record the incident, capturing her car idling near them.
"She asked to see the little girl that I am with so she can ask her if she knows who I am," he narrated on Facebook Live. "All because I got two kids in the backseat who do not look like me... It's crazy. It's 2018 and this is what I have to deal with. I can't go out with two kids who don't look like me without it being weird."
After the gas station, Lewis and the children drove off toward the kids' home, he said, but the woman "continued trailing us." Thrown off, Lewis decided to head to his house, which was closer, and because he knew his mom would be there.
In another Facebook Live video, the youth mentor films himself driving and the two kids, continuing to detail how "this lady is following me all the way home. To my neighborhood."
"She turned on my street too and then kind of stopped near the cul-de-sac and then, a few minutes later, the police officer showed up and began asking me questions," he told BuzzFeed News.
A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department confirmed Tuesday night that one of its officers pulled Lewis over on Sunday afternoon in response to a call about "suspicious behavior."
In the Facebook Live video, Lewis flipped the camera to show a dark blue police car slowly pull up behind him.
"We will see what the police have to say about this," he stated as the officer got out of his vehicle and said, "What's up, man?"
"I am being followed and harassed, that's what's up," Lewis replied.
"I've heard," the officer chuckles in the video. "So apparently she saw you at Walmart."
Frustrated, Lewis can be heard explaining the situation to the officer, who then asks to talk to the kids about the whole ordeal. The two emerge from the backseat and confirm, in response to the officer's question, that yes, they "are OK."
In an interview with CBS 46, the children's parents recalled their shock when they picked up the phone Sunday and it was a police officer asking to verify that Lewis was supposed to be babysitting their children.
“I said, 'Are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids, that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?' and he said, 'I’m sorry, ma’am, that’s exactly what I’m saying,'” the children's mother told the station.
Lewis says he is still trying to figure out who the woman was, obtain the 911 call record, and press her on why she assumed that the children were in such danger that she needed to follow them for nearly an hour.
Thankfully, he said, his backseat passengers kept their cool despite being a bit shaken up by the whole thing.
"I work with white kids every day and even though you always hear about this stuff, it's still so demoralizing when it happens to you," the youth mentor said. "I guess the good side of it is that it keeps a light on an issue that we need to keep talking about."
