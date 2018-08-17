Trump's Long-Desired Military Parade In DC Has Been Postponed To At Least 2019

Trump has been vocal about wanting the parade since attending France's 2017 Bastille Day alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

President Donald Trump's long-desired military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, has been postponed to at least 2019, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

Trump had asked the Defense Department to start looking into the schematics of putting on the event back in February, one with tanks and other military hardware slowly rolling down the streets of the nation's capital.

The president said he envisioned the parade happening on the 4th of July or Veteran's Day, but military officials said in a statement Thursday it would not be happening this year.

"The Department of Defense and the White House have been planning a parade to honor America's military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I," the Department of Defense said in a statement. "We originally targeted November 10, 2018, for this event, but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

Pentagon officials did not immediately detail the reasons behind the decision.



