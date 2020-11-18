Trump Fired A Top Election Cybersecurity Official Who Repeatedly Rebuked Baseless Claims Of Voting Fraud

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. To help keep this news free, become a member .

President Trump fired the country's top cybersecurity official Tuesday after he repeatedly shot down baseless claims of voting fraud during the 2020 election.

Trump announced the firing of Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as CISA, in a tweet that was itself flagged within minutes by Twitter for pushing false claims of election fraud.

The decision came as Trump continues to refuse to recognize the 2020 results, and Joe Biden's win, while attorneys for his campaign continue to file lawsuits in battleground states that have failed to gain any ground.

Krebs and his agency have repeatedly pushed back against baseless claims of fraud in the election. As recently as early Tuesday, Krebs retweeted an election security expert, writing that claims of election manipulation "have been unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent."

Trump responded Tuesday evening on Twitter.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, 'glitches' in the voting machines which changed [...] from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more," he wrote in two tweets laced with lies about the election. "Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."