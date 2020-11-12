The President Tweeted Something Bad Again

President Donald Trump, who lost his reelection bid last week, has spent his time since then firing high-ranking officials, playing golf, and lying about Dominion, a company that provides hardware and software for ballot counting. Driven by false reporting from the far-right news organization One America News Network, the narrative spun a swiftly corrected mistake into a mirage of widespread voter fraud.



At its heart was an error in Antrim County, Michigan, which authorities announced on Facebook on Nov. 4. Software was not updated properly, it was fixed, and the ballots were recounted.

“Results will become Official once the independent board of canvassers verify results starting tomorrow,” the post said.



BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 elections. To help keep this news free, become a member.

The current president's supporters missed the incident until Laura Cox, chair of the Michigan Republican Party, held a press conference on Nov. 6, during which she inaccurately implied that other machines made by Dominion would make the same error.



Following the press conference, the Michigan secretary of state published a statement about what had happened.

“The erroneous reporting of unofficial results from Antrim County was a result of accidental error on the part of the Antrim County Clerk,” it said. “The equipment and software did not malfunction and all ballots were properly tabulated. However, the clerk accidentally did not update the software used to collect voting machine data and report unofficial results.”

The statement also laid out the steps that officials took to correct the error.