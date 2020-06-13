Trump And His Allies Claimed Tear Gas Wasn't Used On Protesters Outside The White House. The Secret Service Just Admitted It Was.

The President called it fake news, the Attorney General said it was false, the US Secret Service said it wasn't true, and the Trump campaign tried to get news outlets to retract reports that tear gas was fired at peaceful protesters in front of the White House on June 1.

But nearly two weeks after claiming the chemical irritant was not used to clear the way for President Donald Trump's photo-op outside St. John's Episcopal Church, the Secret Service on Saturday admitted that tear gas was, in fact, used on the protesters.

The admission is the latest turn in a stunning series of events. Trump, wanting to appear tough on people demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism around the nation and in his backyard, threatened in an ominous Rose Garden speech to send in the US military to quell the protests.

"If a city or state refuses then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said as booms rang in the background and gas filled the air just outside the White House.

Minutes later, the president walked from the White House to the church, where he stood for a few minutes to pose with a Bible in hand.

BuzzFeed News reporter Kadia Goba, reporting for the White House pool at the time, reported she and others who walked with the president to the church were still "coughing and choking" on the way because of the remnants of gas.

One day later, Trump tweeted a story saying the "media falsely claimed" tear gas was used. He added, "fake news," a label he mostly uses to describe credible reporting he doesn't like.