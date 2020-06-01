Peaceful Protesters Were Gassed Outside The White House So Trump Could Get A Photo Op At A Church

Police fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators outside the White House Monday, just moments before President Trump addressed the nation about violent protests that have unfolded across the country over the killing of unarmed black people by police.

During Trump's address from the Rose Garden, police in riot gear and shields pushed their way through Lafayette Park, where hundreds of demonstrators had peacefully gathered. Amid the booms of police firing rounds, helicopters overhead, and protesters clamoring with authorities, Trump said he was dispatching "thousands and thousands" of armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting seen this week in cities across the US.

"I am the president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters, but in recent days our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, looters, criminals, antifa, and others," Trump said.

Demonstrators had been peacefully gathered outside the White House, chanting and holding signs several feet away from police who were lined up in full riot gear. But as the time neared for Trump's address — announced just a short time in advance — police suddenly came face-to-face with the crowd.

Suddenly, officers were seen charging the crowd as demonstrators tried to flee.