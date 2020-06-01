Peaceful Protesters Were Gassed Outside The White House So Trump Could Get A Photo Op At A Church
"I am the president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters," the president said as police gassed and confronted peaceful protesters just yards away.
Police fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators outside the White House Monday, just moments before President Trump addressed the nation about violent protests that have unfolded across the country over the killing of unarmed black people by police.
During Trump's address from the Rose Garden, police in riot gear and shields pushed their way through Lafayette Park, where hundreds of demonstrators had peacefully gathered. Amid the booms of police firing rounds, helicopters overhead, and protesters clamoring with authorities, Trump said he was dispatching "thousands and thousands" of armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting and looting seen this week in cities across the US.
"I am the president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters, but in recent days our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, looters, criminals, antifa, and others," Trump said.
Demonstrators had been peacefully gathered outside the White House, chanting and holding signs several feet away from police who were lined up in full riot gear. But as the time neared for Trump's address — announced just a short time in advance — police suddenly came face-to-face with the crowd.
Suddenly, officers were seen charging the crowd as demonstrators tried to flee.
Video of police clearing the crowd showed police swinging their batons at protesters' backs, punching reporters, and using their shields to hit photographers covering the violent encounter.
Trump has been publicly critical of governors and their handling of protests that have gripped the country in the last week, calling them "weak" in a call earlier Monday.
Soon after his address, Trump used the path cleared by police to walk to St. John's Episcopal Church, which had sustained fire damage during protests the night before.
Then Trump, who has on only a few occasions been seen publicly inside a church, posed with a Bible and members of his staff outside the 204-year-old building.
The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, blasted the president for using tear gas to disperse the crowd, and for using a Bible and the church as "a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything that our church stands for."
"To do so, he sanctioned the use of tear gas by police officers in riot gear to clear the church yard," Budde wrote in a message posted on Twitter. "I am outraged. The President did not pray when he came to St. John's; nor did he acknowledge the agony and sacred worth of people of color in our nation who rightfully demand an end to 400 years of systemic racism and white supremacy in our country."
The response was published just minutes after the photo op, and after Trump returned to the White House.
"In no way do we support the President's incendiary response to a wounded, grieving nation," she wrote.
A spokesperson for the diocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Video of the short visit showed Trump holding the Bible in various poses, then holding it up in his right hand, then settling it tucked to his side while photographers clicked away.
"Is that your Bible?" a reporter asked.
"It's a Bible," the president responded.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.