A Former Prosecutor Is Accused Of Obstructing The Investigation Into The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery

Jackie Johnson, then the Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney, in court in 2013

A former Georgia prosecutor who was at one point overseeing the investigation into the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is now facing charges that she violated her oath of office and used her position to stop police from arresting the men accused of murdering him.

Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit district attorney Jackie Johnson faces one felony count of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing law enforcement after the killing of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020.

Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. face a series of charges in the death of the 25-year-old Black man, including felony murder. The deadly confrontation took place after the McMichaels began to chase Arbery, who was jogging.

The men would later tell police there had been break-ins in the neighborhood and that they got in their truck to give chase because Arbery was seen "hauling ass."

Cellphone video filmed by Bryan shows the men following Arbery on a two-lane road in their pickup.

Arbery appears to try to pass on the right side while the men confront him with a shotgun.

Attorneys representing Arbery's family point out the video shows him trying to avoid the men before the fatal shot is heard.