A Suspected Boogaloo Extremist Has Been Charged With Killing A Federal Officer In Oakland Last Month

A military officer and suspected member of the extremist "Boogaloo" movement tried to take advantage of massive protests across the country "to kill cops," federal officials said Tuesday, and traveled to Oakland where he allegedly killed an officer outside a federal courthouse.

Steven Carrillo, a 32-year-old Air Force sergeant who had already been charged in a killing of a California deputy, was charged Tuesday in the murder of a federal security officer in Oakland last month.

He and an alleged accomplice, Robert Alvin Justus Jr., traveled to Oakland on May 29 expecting to see massive protests on the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.

But Carrillo had no sympathies with protesters mourning the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, officials said. Instead, he is believed to be linked with the extremist movement known as "Boogaloo," whose members expect, and are seeking to provoke, a second Civil War.

The two men, according to a federal indictment, were looking to use the cover of the protests for their own cause, targeting police to spark outrage and anger as protests and civil unrest continued to fill the streets.

"Use their anger to fuel our fire," he wrote on Facebook the morning of the day the federal officer was killed. "We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage."

The Air Force sergeant, according to his Facebook posts, appeared intent on instigating violence on the streets.

"It's kicking off now and if it's not kicking off in your hood then start it," he wrote.

Carrillo was charged Tuesday along with Justus, who authorities said was driving a white van on May 29 when Carrillo opened fire outside the Ronald V. Dellums federal courthouse at Protective Security Officer David Patrick Underwood, killing him. A second officer was injured in the attack.



"Carrillo elected to travel to Oakland to conduct this murder and take advantage of a time when this nation was mourning the killing of George Floyd," Jack Bennett, with the FBI in San Francisco, said at a press conference. "There is no evidence that these men had an intention to join the demonstration in Oakland. They came to Oakland to kill cops."

"Pat Underwood was murdered because he wore a uniform," US Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson said.



Federal officials have said members of the "Boogaloo" movement have looked at recent mass protests and civil unrest as an opportunity to cause chaos and prompt violence.

In Las Vegas, three alleged members of the movement were accused earlier in June of trying to spark riots and using Molotov cocktails to trigger violence. Two of the men arrested in that case were also members of the military.