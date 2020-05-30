A Federal Security Officer Was Shot Dead During A California Protest

A federal security officer was shot and killed during a protest against police brutality in Oakland, California, on Friday night, authorities said.



According to the FBI, the shooting occurred when someone in a vehicle opened fire at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building around 9:45 p.m, striking two contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security.

One of the officers was killed, while the other was critically wounded. Neither of the officers have been identified.

In a statement sent to BuzzFeed News, the FBI's San Francisco office said it was too early to determine a motive for the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing.



However, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism in a press conference Saturday.

“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate — that is an act of domestic terrorism,” DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said.

