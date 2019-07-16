A Neo-Nazi Blogger Was Ordered To Pay $14 Million To A Woman Who Was Targeted In A Racist "Troll Storm"

A federal judge awarded more than $14 million to a woman who was barraged with anti-Semitic and threatening messages online after a neo-Nazi blogger instructed his followers to target her and her family with a "troll storm."

The judgment was handed down Monday against Andrew Anglin, a white supremacist and publisher of the website The Daily Stormer.

In his decision, judge Jeremiah Lynch found that Anglin "acted with actual malice" when he told followers: "Let's Hit Em Up. Are y'all ready for an old fashioned Troll Storm? Because AYO - it's time, fam."

What followed were a series of racist and sometimes threatening messages to Montana real-estate agent Tanya Gersh, her co-workers, and her family, including her 12-year-old son.

The judgment against Anglin included more than $200,000 for lost earnings and medical expenses incurred by Gersh, $821,000 for future lost earnings, and $3 million for past and future pain and suffering.

The bulk of the judgment, however, was the state maximum of $10 million in punitive damages against the white supremacist for what the judge called "particularly egregious and reprehensible" behavior and to "punish Anglin and deter him from engaging in such conduct in the future."



The targeted harassment against Gersh began in late 2016, when the Montana woman reached out to Sherry Spencer, the mother of white supremacist Richard Spencer, about a protest planned at a building she owned.

According to court records, Gersh offered to help Spencer sell the building but, on Dec. 15, 2016, Spencer published a post on Medium claiming Gersh was trying to extort her.

The following day, Anglin posted the first post about Gersh on The Daily Stormer, titled, "Jews Targeting Richard Spencer's Mother for Harassment and Extortion - TAKE ACTION!"

"If you're in the area, maybe you should stop by and tell her in person what you think of her actions," he wrote, adding that those who do should not do anything violent.