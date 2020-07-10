Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend, Denied Charges That She Helped Him Sexually Abuse Girls

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein accused of helping him sexually abuse multiple girls, is denying the federal charges filed against her and claimed in court documents she's had no contact with Epstein for more than 10 years.

"Ms. Maxwell vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," her attorneys argued in court documents filed Friday.

Maxwell was arrested earlier this month and charged with helping Epstein sexually exploit and abuse several girls in the 1990s.

Prosecutors allege that Maxwell enticed underage girls and got them to trust her before exposing them to Epstein.

"All the while she was setting them up to be sexually abused by Epstein, and in some cases by Maxwell herself," Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said during a press conference announcing the charges.

On Friday, Maxwell's attorneys filed a motion arguing that Maxwell should not be held in custody during her trial, saying that the charges filed against her stem from allegations from more than 25 years ago and that she was never named in Epstein's indictment.

Epstein had an intimate relationship with Maxwell, a British socialite, from 1994 to 1997.