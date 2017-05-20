Anderson Cooper Just Told A Contributor He'd Defend Trump Even If He Took "A Dump On His Desk"

This week's intense news cycle might have been a bit much for CNN's Anderson Cooper, who told a Trump surrogate Friday that he'd probably defend the president even if he "took a dump on his desk."

Cooper was talking to Jeffrey Lord, a CNN contributor and fervent supporter of President Trump.

Cooper was asking Lord whether it was smart for Trump to have reportedly told the Russians during a White House meeting that firing former FBI Director James Comey had eased some of the pressure he was feeling regarding the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Lord tried to sidestep the question, prompting Cooper to interject: "I believe that's called a 'punt.'"

"I don't care what he says to the Russians," Lord responded. "I mean, he's the president of the United States. If he wants to say that, Barack Obama wants to say it, if George Bush says, I looked in his eyes..."

And then a very frustrated Cooper did it.