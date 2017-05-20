BuzzFeed News

Anderson Cooper Just Told A Contributor He'd Defend Trump Even If He Took "A Dump On His Desk"

Anderson Cooper Just Told A Contributor He'd Defend Trump Even If He Took "A Dump On His Desk"

By Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on May 19, 2017, at 10:38 p.m. ET

Posted on May 19, 2017, at 9:02 p.m. ET

This week's intense news cycle might have been a bit much for CNN's Anderson Cooper, who told a Trump surrogate Friday that he'd probably defend the president even if he "took a dump on his desk."

Cooper was talking to Jeffrey Lord, a CNN contributor and fervent supporter of President Trump.

Cooper was asking Lord whether it was smart for Trump to have reportedly told the Russians during a White House meeting that firing former FBI Director James Comey had eased some of the pressure he was feeling regarding the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Lord tried to sidestep the question, prompting Cooper to interject: "I believe that's called a 'punt.'"

"I don't care what he says to the Russians," Lord responded. "I mean, he's the president of the United States. If he wants to say that, Barack Obama wants to say it, if George Bush says, I looked in his eyes..."

And then a very frustrated Cooper did it.

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩 @andersoncooper what? 😲
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

"If he took a dump on his desk you would defend it." 💩 @andersoncooper what? 😲

People thought the quip was pretty hilarious.

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Anderson Cooper is all out of fucks to give. He simply has no more
Nick Field @nick_field90

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Anderson Cooper is all out of fucks to give. He simply has no more

I can't stop laughing. @andersoncooper is the best.
Krista @nonsoccermom

I can’t stop laughing. @andersoncooper is the best. https://t.co/WQNMUtb7LI

And some even applauded Cooper's straight talk.

@SalHernandez @SharonJ44257163 @andersoncooper Just when I thought I couldn't love @andersoncooper more.
LibrarianSTILL4Her @cathyleigh1

@SalHernandez @SharonJ44257163 @andersoncooper Just when I thought I couldn't love @andersoncooper more.

@SalHernandez @Bencjacobs @andersoncooper Maybe the greatest moment in network news history
Matt Catlin @MCatlin1984

@SalHernandez @Bencjacobs @andersoncooper Maybe the greatest moment in network news history

However, some thought it was a tad unprofessional for a CNN host.

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Wait, @cnn, this is your idea of a journalist? @andersoncooper? Really?
Yes, Nick $earcy! @yesnicksearcy

@SalHernandez @andersoncooper Wait, @cnn, this is your idea of a journalist? @andersoncooper? Really?

And this is supposed to be one of the best journalist in the US? If so, we are all seriously fucked
Steve B @n7cpu1

And this is supposed to be one of the best journalist in the US? If so, we are all seriously fucked https://t.co/nTdb39zYci

But many took it as a comical moment between Cooper and Lord, who often spar on air.

I never thought I'd say this but props to @realJeffreyLord for laughing along and not faking being all offended.
Rabid Hussein Badger @rabidbadger

I never thought I'd say this but props to @realJeffreyLord for laughing along and not faking being all offended. https://t.co/1MzBgT7pDT

Even Lord appeared shook, but in a good natured way. 😂

Cooper later apologized on air and Twitter for the comment.

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.
Anderson Cooper @andersoncooper

I regret the crude sentence i spoke earlier tonight and followed it up by apologizing on air. It was unprofessional. I am genuinely sorry.

But even after apologizing to Lord in a later segment for being "a little crude," the contributor was still having a laugh about it. So apparently it's all good between these two.

BTW, here's @anderscooper's on air apology for what he said were "crude" comments @realJeffreyLord still having a l…
Salvador Hernandez @SalHernandez

BTW, here's @anderscooper's on air apology for what he said were "crude" comments @realJeffreyLord still having a l… https://t.co/A9VUMevTBA

