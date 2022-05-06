The Man Who Tackled Dave Chapelle Has Been Charged With Battery

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office filed multiple misdemeanor charges against a 23-year-old man Thursday who tackled Dave Chapelle during a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

"This alleged attack has got to have consequences, and this afternoon my office has filed charges alleging battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance," city attorney Mike Feuer said in a video. "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously and we're going to vigorously prosecute this case."

The altercation happened late Tuesday night after the suspect, Isaiah Lee, ran onstage as Chapelle was ending his show. Los Angeles Police said Lee was carrying a replica handgun that contained a knife.

Although Lee was carrying the weapon, it was not clear whether he had taken it out as he confronted Chappelle.

Lee was cornered after Chapelle broke free, and security was seen beating the suspect in front of the audience.

"I am going to kill that motherfucker," Chapelle said as he walked closer. "Wait, I got to see this."

