The Man Who Tackled Dave Chapelle Has Been Charged With Battery
The Los Angeles District Attorney's office declined to file felony charges, but city officials have charged Isaiah Lee with misdemeanors.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's office filed multiple misdemeanor charges against a 23-year-old man Thursday who tackled Dave Chapelle during a show at the Hollywood Bowl.
"This alleged attack has got to have consequences, and this afternoon my office has filed charges alleging battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and charges relating to interfering with a performance," city attorney Mike Feuer said in a video. "My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously and we're going to vigorously prosecute this case."
The altercation happened late Tuesday night after the suspect, Isaiah Lee, ran onstage as Chapelle was ending his show. Los Angeles Police said Lee was carrying a replica handgun that contained a knife.
Although Lee was carrying the weapon, it was not clear whether he had taken it out as he confronted Chappelle.
Lee was cornered after Chapelle broke free, and security was seen beating the suspect in front of the audience.
"I am going to kill that motherfucker," Chapelle said as he walked closer. "Wait, I got to see this."
Lee was taken into custody and held on $30,000 bail.
Earlier on Thursday, the district attorney's office said the incident and evidence did not show that the incident constituted a felony, and it referred the case to the city attorney's office, which prosecutes misdemeanors, the Associated Press reported.
Authorities have not released any information about a possible motive. Lee is a rapper, and one song he previously released was titled "Dave Chappelle."
Lee's brother told Rolling Stone that Lee has a history of mental illness, for which he has been prescribed medication. He has been unhoused since he was 11, he told the publication.