An Armed Man Has Been Booked On Suspicion Of Assault After He Attacked Dave Chappelle

Police have identified the suspect as Isaiah Lee, who is being held on $30,000 bail. He was booked on suspicion charges of assault with a deadly weapon at 3:36 a.m. local time, Officer Alba Mendez told BuzzFeed News, nearly five hours after being treated by medical staff outside the Bowl's entrance as fans crowded around the scene.



Mendez said authorities still do not know the motive of the attack and do not have information as to whether he has any prior offenses. LAPD also did not have any information as to how the suspect got the weapons through metal detectors.

Lee is a rapper who goes by NONAME_TRAPPER on social media, Spotify, and other platforms. He has released several albums, including one from 2020 titled "born and die in the trap," which includes a song called "Dave Chappelle." In the two-minute song, he repeats “life with you niggas is a joke." On his Instagram account, which has nearly 40,000 followers but no posts, the suspect posted a story on Tuesday of him walking with a devil filter on his face. YouTube has already removed the artist's videos from its side.

The Daily Beast reported that Lee lives in Redondo Beach, about an hour away from Hollywood. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the suspect's brother said Lee was not a violent person and doesn't think he would "lash out" at Chappelle for any reason. However, Aaron Lee said his little brother has a history of mental illness and being unhoused since the age of 11.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Isaiah. He’s a performing artist who tries to stay as positive as possible. He does have a history of mental health issues. He does take medicine. Maybe he missed out on taking his prescription. But he’s not the type to just lash out. I don’t understand,” Aaron Lee told Rolling Stone.

When asked about the song named after Chappelle, Aaron Lee said his brother did it just to get search engine hits so that more people would find it.

This reporter attended Chappelle's show, part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival, and members of the crowd had to go through security and put all phones and smart wearable devices in sealed bags.

Other big stars, including Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Leslie Jones, and Michelle Wolf, performed before Chappelle took the stage.

