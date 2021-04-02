A US Capitol Police Officer Was Killed After Someone Rammed A Vehicle Into Them

The suspect was also shot and killed after he ran at officers with a knife near a checkpoint, officials said.

J. Scott Applewhite / AP US Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 2, 2021.

A US Capitol officer was killed and another injured Friday after a suspect drove his vehicle into them, authorities said. After ramming his vehicle, the driver got out of the car and attacked one of the officers "with a knife in hand" and started to "lunge toward" them, authorities said. He was then shot by at least one officer and later died of his injuries. Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman announced Friday afternoon that the officer killed was William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force and a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp Twitter: @CapitolPolice

The attack comes just weeks after an angry mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building, resulting in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two men have been charged with assaulting the officer during the riot. At an earlier news conference, Pittman appeared to choke up before confirming the deadly attack. "This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police after the events of Jan. 6, and now the event that has occurred," she said. Video and images from reporters at the scene Friday showed a large police presence at the Capitol, including officers attending to someone at one of the entrances who was on the ground.

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out Twitter: @JacquiHeinrich

The incident occurred along Constitution Avenue. It was not clear what injuries were suffered by the two Capitol Police officers. Pittman told reporters the suspect and police did not "wrestle" when he exited the vehicle, but was shot as he ran "aggressively" toward them.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. Twitter: @CapitolPolice

Reporters on the scene also saw a US Park Police helicopter land on the east side of the Capitol as the building went into lockdown for what was reported to be an “external threat.”

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. Twitter: @JakeSherman

Metropolitan Police acting Chief Robert Contee told reporters there did not appear to be an ongoing threat after the attack Friday, but said investigators were still looking for a possible motive behind the suspect's actions. The department's homicide and internal affairs bureaus would be leading the investigation into the incident, he added. "We need to obviously understand the motivation behind this senseless act," he said. Many law enforcement officers working in DC are still reeling from the events of Jan. 6. "Just a crazy world we live in, but we are resilient and we just keep it moving," one senior law enforcement officer who works near the attack told BuzzFeed News.

Praying for the safety of Capitol Police and all at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter: @RepValDemings

Shortly after the attack, some members of Congress began to tweet in support of the US Capitol Police and offer prayers, including Rep. Val Demings of Florida and Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina.

Please join me in praying for the @CapitolPolice Officers injured during today's incident. https://t.co/pEY8l5SPeJ Twitter: @PatrickMcHenry