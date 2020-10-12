California Republicans Have Put Out "Unauthorized" Boxes To Collect Mail-In Ballots

Republican Party officials have not said how many ballots were collected or how they were handled.

California elections officials said Republican Party members have placed "unauthorized" ballot collection boxes at churches, local party offices, and candidate headquarters throughout the state. Republican officials have not said how many boxes were placed by the party, how many ballots were collected, or what they did with the ballots. On Monday, the state's attorney general sent cease-and-desist letters to GOP officials in Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties. California's secretary of state also issued a letter on Sunday, stating the Republican-placed boxes were illegal. "Providing unauthorized, non-official vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes is prohibited by state law," the letter states. "County elections officials alone have the authority to designate the location, hours of operation, and number of drop boxes in the county, and have the responsibility for ensuring compliance with all applicable statutes and regulations that guarantee security and chain of custody of vote-by-mail ballots deposited." In a statement, the California Republican Party admitted the party owned the boxes but attacked Democrats, saying it was their party who authorized "ballot harvesting" into law.

St Rosa Lima in Simi Valley put out this ballot box. As of 12:40pm 10/12/2020 it is chained outside the church entrance. I called Ventura County election division and they confirmed it is NOT and official ballot drop box. Why would this church do this? #SimiValley

"In California, where you can have convicted felons and individuals with a criminal history go door to door and collect ballots from voters, Democrats are now upset because organizations, individuals and groups are offering an opportunity for their friends, family, and patrons to drop off their ballot with someone they know and trust," Hector Barajas, spokesperson for the state's Republican Party, said in a statement. "California Republicans would be happy to do away with ballot harvesting." In Santa Clarita on Sunday, pastor Jerry Cook of Freedom's Way Baptist Church took time from his sermon to tell his congregation about one of the boxes outside the building. "They are suggesting that something nefarious is happening with the ballots here, that perhaps the pastor of the church is counting the ballots and looking through and saying, 'Oh, that's a Biden voter; we're going to throw that away,' and then we're going to go ahead with the Trump votes," Cook told his congregation. "That isn't the case. Not only are we a safe and secure place, but we are also an honest place."