87 People Protesting The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Were Arrested Outside The Home Of Kentucky's Attorney General

.@UntilFreedom & local organizers led an action infront of @KYOAG’s home to demand he charge & #ArrestTheCops who murdered #BreonnaTaylor. 90 folks were arrested & are currently sitting in a jail but NOT 1 COP who murdered #Breonna has been arrested? #Justice4Breonna

More than 80 people were arrested outside the home of Kentucky's attorney general after they refused to leave while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, the unarmed Black woman who was shot and killed by police officers in her own home.

Among those arrested were Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, who was seen being handcuffed and led away by police. In all, Louisville police said 87 people were arrested Tuesday after they refused to leave the property of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Protesters are sitting in front of #Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home demanding he criminally charge the officers involved in #BreonnaTaylor deadly shooting. #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor #Louisville

Taylor, 26, was killed in March when Louisville police officers served a search warrant at her home. Taylor and her boyfriend were both asleep in bed when police forced their way in with a no-knock warrant.

Taylor, who was unarmed, was shot eight times. Her boyfriend was also shot in the leg. Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved, was fired for misconduct, while two other officers, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, have reportedly been placed on administrative reassignment. The police killings of Black Americans, including Taylor and George Floyd in Minneapolis, have sparked protests across the US, with people demanding the officers involved face criminal charges and that police departments institute reforms. In a statement, Louisville police said that at Cameron's request, protesters who were trespassing were all given the opportunity to leave before being arrested. Each person was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and intimidating a participant in a legal process — a felony, police added. In a tweet, Stills posted a picture of his mugshot and called it "'Good trouble' with my brothers and sisters."

“Good trouble” with my brothers and sisters- organized by @untilfreedom. Arrested for peacefully protesting. While Breonnas Taylor’s murderers are still out on the street. #ArrestTheCops #JusticeForBreonna #BlackLivesMatter

Meanwhile, a video of Washington being handcuffed was retweeted by the reality TV star.

Porsha Williams was arrested during a peaceful Breonna Taylor protest in Atlanta. These cops really have nothing better to do. Porsha really been showing out for us ❤️