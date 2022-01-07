The Three White Men Who Chased And Killed Ahmaud Arbery Were Sentenced To Life In Prison

The three white men who chased down and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery on a Georgia road were sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after the judge said their actions showed little remorse for the chilling killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

"This was a killing," Judge Timothy Walmsley said. "It was callous."

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, but only after serving 30 years.

Walmsley handed down the sentence after Arbery's parents and sister made their case for the harshest sentence, arguing that the three men killed Arbery when they couldn't scare or intimidate him away from their neighborhood.

"This wasn't a case of mistaken identity or mistaken fact," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told the court. "They chose to target my son because they didn't want him in their community. They chose to treat him differently than other people who frequently visited their community. And when they couldn't sufficiently scare or intimidate him, they killed him."

Her comment appeared to have struck the judge, who cited the statement as he handed out the sentence for the three men.

"He was killed because individuals here in this courtroom took the law into their own hands," he said.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of felony murder in November for the daytime killing that was captured on video. Arbery, 25, was shot on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, while he was running on a two-lane road.

The McMichaels had told police there had been break-ins in the neighborhood and that they began to chase Arbery in their truck. The men then confronted him. After a struggle with a shotgun, Travis fired at Arbery, killing him.

Despite the footage and admissions from the three men that they had chased down Arbery before Travis McMichael shot and killed him, no arrests were made for more than two months. The leaking of the video drew public outrage and cast skepticism on how local authorities were handling the investigation. A former prosecutor handling the case has since been charged with violating her oath of office and obstructing the investigation.

"These brutal crimes nearly went unpunished because of the deep corruption that pervades so many our systems," said Ben Crump, an attorney representing Arbery's family. "But because o the video, and the public cries for accountability, Ahmaud's killers have finally been held to account — first by the jury and in today's sentencing."

Prosecutors on Friday argued the three men should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and Arbery's parents issued emotional pleas agreeing with the harshest sentence.

"When I close my eyes, I see his execution in my mind, over and over," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said. "His killers should spend the rest of their lives thinking about what they did and what they took from us, and they should do it from behind bars because me and my family, we have to live with his death for the rest of their lives."

As he handed down his sentencing, Walmsley pointed out what he called "chilling" scenes from the video, which he said appeared to point to the defendants' demeanor immediately during and after the killing — factors he took into account in his decision.

One of the scenes that stuck out in his mind, he said, was when Travis McMichael pointed the shotgun at Arbery.

"When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles, and I kept going back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores," Walmsley said.

The judge said he was also struck in the moment caught on video immediately after Arbery was shot.

"After Ahmaud Arbery fell, the McMichaels turned their backs," he said. "They walked away."