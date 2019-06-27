Trump Tweets That Violate Twitter’s Rules Will Now Get A Warning Label

In a move to “protect the health of public conversation,” the social media company will allow violative tweets from world leaders to remain on its platform, but with warnings.

Twitter will add warning labels to tweets from world leaders that break its rules following years of public criticism and uncertainty around contentious posts from Donald Trump and other politicians.

On Thursday, the San Francisco–based company introduced a new policy for tweets from well-known government officials that violate its policies on abuse, harassment, and violent threats. Instead of removing the violative posts, it will put them behind a warning notice. That notice will explain that a tweet was found to be in violation of Twitter’s policies, but has been allowed to remain on the platform because the company believes it to be in “the public’s interest.” Asked if this new policy was directed at President Donald Trump, who has used his Twitter account to threaten nuclear war with North Korea, share a video depicting violence against a media organization, and retweet misinformation directed at Muslims, a Twitter spokesperson said the change was not inspired by any specific world leader. The spokesperson also said the policy will not be retroactive and will apply only to tweets from verified accounts of government officials or candidates for public office with more than 100,000 followers.

“Our highest priority is to protect the health of the public conversation on Twitter, and an important part of that is ensuring our rules and how we enforce them are easy to understand,” the company said in a blog post Thursday. “In the past, we’ve allowed certain Tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public’s interest, but it wasn’t clear when and how we made those determinations.” Twitter has faced heavy criticism for uneven enforcement of its own rules when it comes to world leaders like Trump, whose tweets sometimes appear to violate the company’s policies, but are allowed to remain on the site because of their newsworthiness. The company’s leadership has repeatedly dodged questions around the issue. In a March interview with HuffPost, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey declined to explain how the company would handle a hypothetical tweet from Trump “asking each of his followers to murder one journalist.” “I’m not going to talk about particulars,” Dorsey said at the time. “We’ve established protocol, it’s transparent. It’s out there for everyone to read. We have, independent of the U.S. president, we have conversations with all governments. It’s not just limited to this one.”

