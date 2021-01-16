Lawmakers And State Attorneys General Are Asking Facebook To Halt Ads Of Military Gear Following The Insurrection

A Facebook ad for body armor is shown in the News Feed of an account used by the Tech Transparency Project, a nonprofit watchdog group, to monitor right-wing extremist and militant activity.

Three senators and four attorneys general demanded Facebook pause or permanently halt the advertisement of military goods and tactical gear following last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol.

Two letters — one signed by senators from Illinois, Connecticut, and Ohio, and the other from the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and Washington, DC — cited Facebook’s role in allowing extremists to organize the Capitol riot and asked its leaders reexamine how they were profiting from national turmoil. The letters follow a BuzzFeed News report that Facebook was showing ads for body armor, gun targets, and other weapon accessories in the News Feeds of people who had engaged with content about the attempted coup or followed extremist and far-right organizations on the platform.

“Facebook must hold itself accountable for how domestic enemies of the United States have used the company’s products and platform to further their own illicit aims,” wrote Sens. Tammy Duckworth, Richard Blumenthal, and Sherrod Brown. “Whether through negligence or with full knowledge, Facebook is placing profit ahead of our Nation’s democracy.”

Facebook spokesperson Liz Bourgeois declined to comment.

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported Facebook employees had raised concerns internally about the ads. After the story, employees continued to flag potentially problematic ads in posts to the company’s internal message board viewed by BuzzFeed News.

“I’m seeing ads for tactical armor in my news feed,” one employee wrote on Thursday, sharing a screenshot of the advertisement. “When I looked at why I’m seeing these for the first time EVER it says the ads are targeting males in the USA. This is concerning to me, as I have never had any interest in this or anything like it.”

Those ads may be shown to people who are being radicalized on the social network. Research from the Tech Transparency Project, a nonprofit industry watchdog group, showed that a Facebook account set up by the organization to follow pages belonging to right-wing extremists and militant organizations was regularly shown ads for military gear in between posts casting doubt on the presidential election and praising the assault on the US Capitol.

TTP’s Facebook account, which mimics the activity of a right-wing extremist middle-aged man, continued to see body armor ads as of Friday afternoon.

"Facebook has spent years facilitating fringe voices who use the platform to organize and amplify calls for violence,” TTP Director Katie Paul said in a previous statement. “As if that weren't enough, Facebook's advertising microtargeting is directing domestic extremists toward weapons accessories and armor that can make their militarized efforts more effective, all while Facebook profits."