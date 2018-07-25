Facebook’s Stock Gets Crushed As Its Scandals Finally Catch Up To Its Business

Facebook’s stock price had grown to all-time highs during a year when privacy scandals, public relations issues, and calls for increased scrutiny have plagued the company. That is, until Wednesday.

As of publication time, Facebook’s stock was down more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company announced second quarter financial results that showed slowing revenue and user growth. The stock’s fall erased more than $110 billion in market capitalization during the company’s earning call with analysts as CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg tried to assuage investors' fears. For comparison, Twitter is worth more than $34 billion, while General Motors has a market capitalization of about $52 billion.

While Facebook has faced heavy criticism for its role in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and has been investigated for its role in helping to spread Russian state-sponsored misinformation before and after the 2016 election, investors had not seen a slowdown in the company’s core financial metrics until Wednesday. And while the company reported a 42% increase in quarterly revenue to $13.2 billion, it missed Wall Street’s expectations by $200 million. More troublingly, it said it expected revenue growth rates to decline by “high single-digit percentages” in the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

Even the company’s vanity metrics couldn’t save it on Wednesday. During the call, Zuckerberg announced that 2.5 billion people use at least one of Facebook’s apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram, every day, but the figure seemed to fall on deaf ears after the company said user growth had slowed to a crawl. The company now has 1.47 billion daily active users, up from 1.45 billion, a 1.4% increase quarter over quarter, compared to nearly a 3.5% increase in users in the previous three months.

Those figures suggest that perhaps the scandals, mishaps, and growing mistrust might be catching up to Facebook.