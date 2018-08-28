Elon Musk Has Revisited His Baseless Pedophile Claims

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is making life difficult for himself on Twitter again. Days after picking up the pieces from a failed bid to take his electric car manufacturer private — an attempt seemingly initiated by an ill-advised tweet — the billionaire revisited a groundless accusation he made about a private citizen involved in a child-rescue operation that caught the world’s attention.

Back in July, Musk was forced to apologize after facing widespread condemnation for calling a British diver, who had criticized his attempts to aid a cave rescue effort in Thailand, a “pedo” on the social media site. On Tuesday, in a chain with several Twitter users, including the author of this story, Tesla’s CEO revisited the claim, asking an individual whether they had investigated the pedophile claim leveled against the diver, Vern Unsworth.

While Tesla’s board members have reportedly asked Musk to stay off Twitter and focus on building cars and running his company, the 47-year-old tech luminary seems to have disregarded their guidance resurrecting a possibly defamatory remark for which he had already apologized.

A Tesla spokesperson declined to comment.

Tuesday’s back-and-forth began with Musk responding to a tweet about a previous interview he had given to the New York Times, in which he allegedly cried and detailed how difficult the last few months have been for him. In a tweet, however, Tesla’s CEO denied that he had shed any tears.

“For the record, my voice cracked once during the NY Times article,” he wrote. “That’s it. There were no tears.”

In the discussion that followed, Drew Olanoff, a former technology reporter who goes by the name @Yoda on Twitter, joked about Musk’s defense of himself. In a follow-up message, Olanoff suggested that Musk would be more believable had he been more dedicated to the truth before accusing someone of being a pedophile with no evidence.

And that’s when Musk suggested the pedophilia accusation wasn’t baseless at all.