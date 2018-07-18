Elon Musk Has Apologized After Calling A Thai Cave Rescuer A "Pedo"
"I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."
Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has apologized after he called a British cave expert who helped rescue a group of boys trapped in Thailand a "pedo."
Here's how we got here.
In case you missed it, a coach and his teen soccer team were trapped for more than two weeks in a cave complex, and Musk said he could rescue them with a mini submarine.
But Vern Unsworth, a British cave expert involved in the rescue mission, was not impressed with the idea.
His comments didn't go down very well with Musk.
Bizarrely, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO decided to hit back by calling Unsworth "pedo guy."
Then, on Tuesday, he came across an article on Quora, which attempted to explain why he might have chosen this particular word.
Musk liked the article so much that he tweeted about it.
Then, finally, came the apology, in which he admitted that his behavior wasn't justified.
