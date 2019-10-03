Attorney General Bill Barr Will Ask Zuckerberg To Halt Plans For End-To-End Encryption Across Facebook's Apps

Attorney General Bill Barr, along with officials from the United Kingdom and Australia, is set to publish an open letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking the company to delay plans for end-to-end encryption across its messaging services until it can guarantee the added privacy does not reduce public safety.

A draft of the letter dated October 4 is set to be released alongside the announcement of a new data sharing agreement between law enforcement in the US and the UK; it was obtained ahead of its publication by BuzzFeed News.



Signed by Barr, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan, and Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, the letter raises concerns that Facebook’s plan to build end-to-end encryption into its messaging apps will prevent law enforcement agencies from finding illegal activity conducted through Facebook, including child sexual exploitation, terrorism, and election meddling.

"Security enhancements to the virtual world should not make us more vulnerable in the physical world," the letter reads. "Companies should not deliberately design their systems to preclude any form of access to content, even for preventing or investigating the most serious crimes."

The letter calls on Facebook to prioritize public safety in designing its encryption, by enabling law enforcement to gain access to illegal content in a manageable format, and by consulting with governments ahead of time to ensure the changes will allow this access. While the letter acknowledges that Facebook, which owns Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, captures 99% of child exploitation and terrorism-related content through its own systems, it also notes that "mere numbers cannot capture the significance of the harm to children."

"Risks to public safety from Facebook’s proposals are exacerbated in the context of a single platform that would combine inaccessible messaging services with open profiles, providing unique routes for prospective offenders to identify and groom our children," the letter reads.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Facebook’s much-publicized turn towards privacy, officially announced in a March post by Zuckerberg, was in part a response to years of public scrutiny over the company’s fast and loose approach to data privacy, touched off by the revelation in early 2018 that the tech giant had let the British election consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvest the data of up to 87 million users.