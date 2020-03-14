Apple Just Closed All Stores Outside Of Greater China For Two Weeks

A cleaner wearing a protective facemask, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, prepares to clean the window of a recently reopened Apple store in Beijing on February 17, 2020.

Apple is closing all stores outside of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong for two weeks to stop the global spread of the coronavirus, its CEO Tim Cook announced late Friday night.



In a statement to the iPhone maker’s website, Cook wrote that in order to minimize the risk of the virus’ transmission, his company would do its part to reduce density and maximize social distancing by closing its stores outside of the Greater China region until March 27. The move comes after Apple closed stores in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong at the beginning of February. Those stores have now all reopened, according to the company.

“There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment,” Cook wrote. “The entire Apple family is indebted to the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants globally who have given every ounce of their spirit to help the world meet this moment. We do not yet know with certainty when the greatest risk will be behind us.”

Beyond Greater China, Apple had already started to close stores in specific countries including Italy and Spain, two of the European nations hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Cook noted that his decision on Friday night was made to protect its retail employees and customers.

Earlier Friday, TechCrunch reported that an Apple Store employee in Santa Monica, California had tested positive for COVID-19. That employee had reportedly been on leave since March 2.

In his letter, Cook also indicated that hourly workers would continue to be paid at their regular rate, and indicated the company had updated its health policies for the outbreak. The move comes after the company previously told employees who could work from home that they should do so.

"All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures," Cook wrote.

Earlier this week, Apple also announced that it was taking WWDC, its annual conference for developers, online-only due to coronavirus concerns, and gave $1 million to organizations in San Jose, where the conference is held, to offset revenue losses. Cook said in his note that the company had committed donations of $15 million to the global COVID-19 response.

The company said its online store will remain open, while customers can receive service and support through its website.