Here Are All The Coronavirus Conference Cancellations So Far

As the coronavirus spreads, several major business conferences and meetings have been canceled.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on March 2, 2020, at 7:07 p.m. ET

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States reached six people — all in Washington state — on Monday, with more than 89,000 cases reported globally. As the stock market freaks out and the federal government urges calm, a full slate of conferences and meetings scheduled to take place in the coming months are getting wiped off the calendar.

With businesses across the country limiting travel to keep their employees safe and mitigate further spread of the disease, more cancellations are likely. These gatherings can cause further transmissions, as a concert in Osaka, Japan, may have done in February.

Twitter has restricted global travel for employees and will no longer attend the South By Southwest festival in Austin next week. Will other firms follow suit? SXSW organizers said yesterday they would proceed with the annual event as planned.
Though SXSW said Monday its conference is still on, Facebook pulled out Monday afternoon. Twitter will not participate in SXSW either. Lesbians Who Tech, which is scheduled to hold a summit in April, sent out an email that let attendees know it would update them on the summit by next week.

Here’s a full list of all the gatherings that will no longer be going forward. We’ll update this list as we hear more.

February

21 WordCamp Asia

24–27 Mobile World Congress

March

3-5 Zendesk Relate

6-8 Amnesty International Annual General Meeting

9–13 CERAweek Energy Conference

9–12 Facebook Global Marketing Summit

14-17 The Inspired Home Show

15–20 Microsoft MVP Global Summit

16–20 Game Developers Conference (postponed)

22-26 NVIDIA GTC

3/29–4/20 Adobe Summit (online only)

April

6–8 Google Cloud Next (online only)

May

1–2 Facebook F8 (virtual and local events replace the San Jose gathering)

5–6 Shopify Unite (online only)

