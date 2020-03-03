Here Are All The Coronavirus Conference Cancellations So Far

The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States reached six people — all in Washington state — on Monday, with more than 89,000 cases reported globally. As the stock market freaks out and the federal government urges calm, a full slate of conferences and meetings scheduled to take place in the coming months are getting wiped off the calendar.

With businesses across the country limiting travel to keep their employees safe and mitigate further spread of the disease, more cancellations are likely. These gatherings can cause further transmissions, as a concert in Osaka, Japan, may have done in February.