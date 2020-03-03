Here Are All The Coronavirus Conference Cancellations So Far
As the coronavirus spreads, several major business conferences and meetings have been canceled.
The death toll from the coronavirus in the United States reached six people — all in Washington state — on Monday, with more than 89,000 cases reported globally. As the stock market freaks out and the federal government urges calm, a full slate of conferences and meetings scheduled to take place in the coming months are getting wiped off the calendar.
With businesses across the country limiting travel to keep their employees safe and mitigate further spread of the disease, more cancellations are likely. These gatherings can cause further transmissions, as a concert in Osaka, Japan, may have done in February.
Though SXSW said Monday its conference is still on, Facebook pulled out Monday afternoon. Twitter will not participate in SXSW either. Lesbians Who Tech, which is scheduled to hold a summit in April, sent out an email that let attendees know it would update them on the summit by next week.
Here’s a full list of all the gatherings that will no longer be going forward. We’ll update this list as we hear more.
February
24–27 Mobile World Congress
March
3-5 Zendesk Relate
6-8 Amnesty International Annual General Meeting
9–13 CERAweek Energy Conference
9–12 Facebook Global Marketing Summit
14-17 The Inspired Home Show
15–20 Microsoft MVP Global Summit
16–20 Game Developers Conference (postponed)
22-26 NVIDIA GTC
3/29–4/20 Adobe Summit (online only)
April
6–8 Google Cloud Next (online only)
May
1–2 Facebook F8 (virtual and local events replace the San Jose gathering)
5–6 Shopify Unite (online only)
