Trolls Built A Trap Out Of Tulsi Gabbard’s Campaign — And Hillary Clinton Fell For It

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said last week she believed the Russian state has a favorite in the Democratic primary.

“I'm not making any predictions, but I think [the Republicans] got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic Party,” Clinton said to former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe on his podcast, Campaign HQ. “They're grooming her to be the third-party candidate. The favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and ways of courting her so far, and that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, because she's a Russian asset. Yeah, she's a Russian asset. Totally.” Clinton’s team later confirmed she was talking about Tulsi Gabbard. “If the nesting doll fits,” Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill said. The Democratic representative from Hawaii swung back at Clinton on Friday, tweeting, “Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.” There is no evidence that Gabbard is coordinating with the Kremlin or with an assortment of foreign dictators and extremists. At the same time, Gabbard has been consistently championed by Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s propaganda machine, an international network of pro-Trump Hindu nationalists, the American far right, and Russian state media. And if some of these forces are trying to use Gabbard as a cat’s-paw, it serves their purposes to cast her as an oppositional force to the so-called deep state, which is exactly what Clinton’s comments did. The narrative Clinton flirted with — a compromised candidate receiving direct support from a foreign government to disrupt an election — is hilariously old fashioned; The Manchurian Candidate is literally more than 50 years old. It is much easier for an adversary to find a chaotic politician and amplify them. Wrapping the American media up in paranoia about Russian assets is much more disruptive than controlling a candidate from Moscow. To have the hosts of The View discuss Gabbard being a Russian “Trojan horse,” to have Gabbard insist that Clinton enter the race, and to have Trump defend Gabbard — this grenade throwing has played out about as well as Gabbard’s antidemocratic supporters could have hoped. During the 2016 US presidential election, international troll armies, misogynist incels, neofascists, and white nationalists all learned how to do the same thing — infiltrate poorly moderated social networks to seed propaganda. This toxic mishmash has deployed this same strategy to disrupt the 2020 election: Pick a Democratic candidate, infiltrate the candidate’s online fanbase, radicalize their supporters, use social media to recontextualize the campaign, and hope the media or other candidates (or Hillary Clinton) take the bait.

